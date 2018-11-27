Global Beer Market Report 2018: Analysis & Forecasts 2015-2027 Micro-Brewery, Macro-Brewery, Craft Brewery & Other Productions
The "Global Beer Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Beer Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include innovative products with flavored and craft beer and growing demand for imported beer.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Scope of the Report
- Depending on Product, market is segregated into Light beer and Strong beer.
- By category, the market is segmented into super premium, popular price and premium, normal and standard beer. Depending upon packaging, the market is segregated into PET Bottle, metal can, glass, draught beer and other packaging.
- Based on type, the market is classified into stout & porter, lager, malt, ale and other types. Furthermore, other types are segregated into marzen, bock and others.
- Depending on source, market is categorised into cassava roots, rice, corn, millet, barley, wheat, sorghum, agave and other source.
- By Distribution channel, market is segregated into liquor specialist store, duty free, hyper market/super market, online retailing and other distribution channel.
- On the basis of production, the market is divided into micro-brewery, macro-brewery, craft brewery and other productions.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Innovative Products with Flavored and Craft Beer
3.1.2 Growing Demand for Imported Beer
3.1.3 Rising R&D Activities for Beer
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Beer Market, By Product
4.1 Light Beer
4.2 Strong Beer
5 Beer Market, By Category
5.1 Super Premium
5.2 Popular Price
5.3 Premium
5.4 Normal
5.5 Standard Beer
6 Beer Market, By Packaging
6.1 PET Bottle
6.2 Metal Can
6.3 Glass
6.4 Draught Beer
6.5 Other Packagings
7 Beer Market, By Type
7.1 Stout & Porter
7.2 Lager
7.3 Malt
7.4 Ale
7.5 Other Types
7.5.1 Marzen
7.5.2 Bock
7.5.3 Others
8 Beer Market, By Source
8.1 Cassava roots
8.2 Rice
8.3 Corn
8.4 Millet
8.5 Barley
8.6 Wheat
8.7 Sorghum
8.8 Agave
8.9 Other Source
9 Beer Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1 Liquor Specialist Store
9.2 Duty Free
9.3 Hyper Market/Super Market
9.4 Online Retailing
9.5 Other Distribution Channel
10 Beer Market, By Production
10.1 Micro-brewery
10.2 Macro-brewery
10.3 Craft Brewery
10.4 Other Productions
11 Beer Market, By Geography
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
- Anheuser-Busch Inbev
- Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
- Beck's
- Boston Beer Company
- Breckenridge Brewery
- Bud Light
- Budweiser
- Camden Town Brewery
- Carlsberg Group
- Coors Light
- Corona
- Diageo PLC
- FEMSA
- Four Peaks Brewing Company
- Groupo Modelo
- Heineken NV.
- Hite
- Interbrew Company
- Miller Lite
- Modelo
- Molson Coors Brewing Company
- Stella
- Stone and Wood Brewing, Co.
- United Breweries Group
