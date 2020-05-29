Global Beer Market Recovery Following COVID-19 - Beer Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and Reach $248.8 billion in 2023

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beer Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Beer (Breweries) Global Market Report 2020-30" provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global beer (breweries) market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global beer (breweries) market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global beer (breweries) market. Africa was the smallest region in the global beer (breweries) market.



Breweries and wineries are using advanced filtration technologies such as lenticular filtration and cross-flow filtration to enhance production efficiency. A lenticular filter has a series of filtration modules with backwashing capabilities. Cross-flow filters make use of hollow fiber membranes in a circulation loop. These new filter systems have a higher microbial safety, produce better quality wine and have lower costs than the traditional kieselguhr filters. For example, large-scale cross-flow filter installations at Carlsberg and Kolner Verbund Breweries have resulted in significant reduction of beer losses as compared to kieselguhr filtration systems.



The beer (breweries) market consists of sales of beer, ale, malt liquors and nonalcoholic beer by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beer, ale, malt liquors and nonalcoholic beer. The companies in the nonalcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into nonalcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



The global beer (breweries) market is expected to grow from $214.9 billion in 2019 to $216.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $248.8 billion in 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider beer (breweries) market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The beer (breweries) market section of the report gives context. It compares the beer (breweries) market with other segments of the alcoholic - beverages market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, beer (breweries) indicators comparison.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Beer (Breweries) Market Characteristics



4. Beer (Breweries) Market Product Analysis



5. Beer (Breweries) Market Supply Chain



6. Beer (Breweries) Market Customer Information



7. Beer (Breweries) Market Trends And Strategies



8. Beer (Breweries) Market Size And Growth



9. Beer (Breweries) Market Regional Analysis



10. Beer (Breweries) Market Segmentation



11. Beer (Breweries) Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Beer (Breweries) Market



13. Western Europe Beer (Breweries) Market



14. Eastern Europe Beer (Breweries) Market



15. North America Beer (Breweries) Market



16. South America Beer (Breweries) Market



17. Middle East Beer (Breweries) Market



18. Africa Beer (Breweries) Market



19. Beer (Breweries) Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Beer (Breweries) Market



21. Market Background: Alcoholic - Beverages Market



22. Recommendations



23. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Anheuser-Busch InBev

Beijing Yanjing Brewery

The Boston Beer Company

Carlsberg Group

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

