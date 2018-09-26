NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Antioxidant Beverages

Antioxidants are primarily defined as natural or manmade substances that may prevent the damage caused by free radicals to the body. Also, antioxidants are found in many vegetables, fruits, super fruits, and herbs.

Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Antioxidant Beverages Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global antioxidant beverages market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the consumption of antioxidant beverages.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, global antioxidant beverages market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP

• Groupe Castel

• ITO EN

• NCFC

• PepsiCo

• Pernod Ricard

• The COCA-COLA Company

• The Kraft Heinz Company

Market driver

• Omnichannel retailing

Market challenge

• Increasing threat from growing demand for substitute beverages

Market trend

• Rising influence of online retailing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

