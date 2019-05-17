Global $600+ Bn Beer Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global beer market was worth US$ 603.1 Billion in 2018

Beer is one of the highest consumed alcoholic beverages around the world and is largely produced using cereal grains, water, yeast, etc, that are fermented for a period of time. Often, ingredients such as herbs and fruits are also used in order to add certain flavouring and fragrance to the drink. China, The United States, Brazil, Mexico and Germany currently represent the top 5 producers of beer across the globe. Other major producers include Russia, Japan, United Kingdom, Vietnam and Poland.

Emerging markets such as China, India, MENA (Middle East and Africa), Latin America and Europe currently represent the key drivers of the global beer market. Sales in developed markets such as North America and Western Europe, on the contrary, remain flat or are declining.

Another major trend currently being observed by the Industry is the strong performance of super premium and premium brands which are growing faster than the total beer market. Discount and mainstream segments, on the other hand, are growing at a slower rate than the global beer market. In emerging markets, the appeal of premiumization is associated in the desire to showcase class and sophistication.

Consumers are also looking for different and innovative drinking experiences that have led them to try a variety of flavored beers and beer mixes. Alcohol-free and low alcoholic beers have also gained a lot of popularity among young consumers who are trying to make positive lifestyle choices and manage their alcohol consumption.

An increased demand for craft beer, premium and important brands of beer have also catalyzed the growth of the global beer market. Moreover, rising social media, increasing internet penetration, growth in ecommerce, etc. have also created a positive impact on the beer market, resulting in improved retailing channels, rising market presence and increasing brand reach across consumers of all age groups.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global beer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global beer industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging?

What is the breakup of the market based on the production?

What is the breakup of the market based on the alcoholic content?

What is the breakup of the market based on the flavour?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global beer industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global beer industry?

What is the structure of the global beer industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global beer industry?

What are the profit margins in the global beer industry?

Companies Mentioned



Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company Limited

Carlsberg Group

Diageo plc

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.

Heineken N.V.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Groupo Modelo.

Heineken NV.

Interbrew Company

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Molson Coors Brewing Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1vfnz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:





Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-600-bn-beer-market-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-2011-2018--2019-2024-300851770.html

SOURCE Research and Markets