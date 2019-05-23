Global $100+ Bn Sports and Energy Drinks Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports and Energy Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports and energy drinks market reached a value of US$ 102.9 Billion in 2018

Sports and energy drinks refer to beverages which replenish electrolytes and carbohydrates in the body while engaging in sports and fitness activities. Sports drinks are widely consumed by athletes and sports enthusiasts as these drinks are rich in chlorides, calcium, sodium, magnesium and potassium.

On the other hand, energy drinks contain sugar and stimulant compounds which provide mental and physical stimulation to consumers. Energy drinks can be both aerated and non-aerated which may contain caffeine, amino acids, herbal extracts and sweeteners. As these drinks offer an instant boost of energy, their demand is proliferating across the globe, especially among millennials.



he market value is expected to reach US$ 169.7 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.



Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market Drivers:



The growing popularity of unconventional fitness activities like yoga and aerobics along with the rising trend of participation in half and full marathons has propelled the demand for energy drinks worldwide.

Additionally, as consumers are becoming conscious about the health issues caused by the regular consumption of non-organic sports and energy drinks, several manufacturers are launching drinks containing natural ingredients such as organic guarana and raw green coffee bean extracts.

Moreover, they are developing their products by including varied ingredients and different packaging techniques like pill-shaped bottles. Apart from this, companies are investing in innovative marketing and advertising strategies to widen their product portfolio.

They are also introducing tailor-made flavors and limited-edition products, for instance, Monster Beverage Corporation launched its Valentino Rossi special edition citrus-flavored energy drink in 2014 which targeted a specific consumer-base.

special edition citrus-flavored energy drink in 2014 which targeted a specific consumer-base. Some of the other factors that are contributing to the growth of the sports and energy drinks market include changing lifestyles, altering food preferences and long working hours of consumers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sports Drinks Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 Latin America

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4.1 Isotonic

5.4.2 Hypertonic

5.4.3 Hypotonic

5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging

5.5.1 Bottle (Pet/Glass)

5.5.2 Can

5.5.3 Others

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

5.6.2 Convenience Stores

5.6.3 Online

5.6.4 Others

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Global Energy Drinks Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.4 Middle East and Africa

6.3.5 Latin America

6.4 Market Breakup by Product

6.4.1 Alcoholic

6.4.2 Non-Alcoholic

6.5 Market Breakup by Type

6.5.1 Non-Organic

6.5.2 Organic

6.6 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

6.6.1 Bottle (Pet/Glass)

6.6.2 Can

6.6.3 Others

6.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

6.7.2 Convenience Stores

6.7.3 Online

6.7.4 Others

6.8 Market Breakup by Target Consumer

6.8.1 Teenagers

6.8.2 Adults

6.8.3 Geriatric Population

6.9 Market Forecast



7 Global Sports and Energy Drinks Industry: SWOT Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Strengths

7.3 Weaknesses

7.4 Opportunities

7.5 Threats



8 Global Sports and Energy Drinks Industry: Value Chain Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Research and Development

8.3 Raw Material Procurement

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Marketing

8.6 Distribution

8.7 End-Use



9 Global Sports and Energy Drinks Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.4 Degree of Competition

9.5 Threat of New Entrants

9.6 Threat of Substitutes



10 Global Sports and Energy Drinks Industry: Price Analysis



11 Sports and Energy Drinks Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Abbott Nutrition Co.

12.3.2 AJE Group

12.3.3 Britvic PLC

12.3.4 Champion Nutrition Inc.

12.3.5 D'angelo

12.3.6 Extreme Drinks Co.

12.3.7 Fraser & Neave Holdings BHD

12.3.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

12.3.9 Red Bull

12.3.10 Rockstar, Inc.

12.3.11 Coca cola

12.3.12 PepsiCo

12.3.13 Arizona Beverage Company

12.3.14 National Beverage Corp

12.3.15 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

12.3.16 Living Essentials

12.3.17 Cloud 9

12.3.18 Vital Beverages Pvt Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3my5o7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-100-bn-sports-and-energy-drinks-markets-2011-2018--2019-2024-300855826.html

SOURCE Research and Markets