The Glenlivet Continues to Set New Standards with the Release of a Dynamic New Expression: The Glenlivet 14 Year Old

The Glenlivet's newest expression featuring the brand's signature citrus notes and creamy smoothness, with a raisin-rich finish from select ex-Cognac casks, is now available exclusively in the U.S.



NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glenlivet is breaking convention and encouraging consumers to rethink traditions within the single malt category with the release of a dynamic new expression: The Glenlivet 14 Year Old. Featuring sweet and fruity aromas, the newest liquid is the first in The Glenlivet portfolio to introduce single malt whisky selectively finished in high-quality ex-Cognac casks to the U.S. market.

The Glenlivet 14 Year Old sees The Glenlivet's iconic style of citrus and floral notes and creamy smoothness complemented by the sumptuous influence of select ex-Cognac casks, which include moist raisins, chocolate and licorice, to deliver a deep and intense experience. The new liquid is the latest step in the distillery's quest to inspire and open up to a new generation of whisky drinkers through bold and unconventional flavor combinations and finishing techniques.

"With The Glenlivet 14 Year Old we've created something truly iconic that embodies our incredible legacy while putting a modern spin on single malt whisky that's been selectively finished in former Cognac casks," said Sona Bajaria, Vice President of Marketing, The Glenlivet, Pernod Ricard USA. "The Glenlivet brand is built on a passion for extraordinary products and 14 Year Old was created with that in mind. We are confident consumers will love this new liquid as much as we do."

The Glenlivet 14 Year Old will be exclusively available in the U.S. beginning in July 2019, where it will be a welcome addition to the thriving single malt Scotch whisky category and expand consumer choice as demand for new flavor profiles continues to grow.

"We crafted The Glenlivet 14 Year Old with the curious single malt community in mind," said Alan Winchester, The Glenlivet Master Distiller. "The beauty of the whisky lover is that their palate is always evolving, searching for the next flavor experience, and we're proud to add this delicious aged single malt, with portions selectively finished in ex-cognac casks, to our portfolio. The blend of rich Cognac-cask flavor influences and our signature fruity, smooth style are guaranteed to captivate single malt drinkers looking to explore."

"Having spent time with whisky drinkers in the U.S., you can see the passion for original single malt innovation growing, and we're confident The Glenlivet 14 Year Old will be a success with those looking to explore new flavor frontiers," continued Winchester.

To sync with the bold, new color of The Glenlivet 14 Year Old's packaging, The Glenlivet has teamed up with the Purple Heart Foundation to give back to those who serve by encouraging consumers to join them in raising a glass to service members.

For every bottle of The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old sold to participating retailers from July 1 – December 31, 2019, The Glenlivet will donate $1 to The Purple Heart Foundation, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $50,000, up to $100,000.

The Glenlivet 14 Year Old will be available for an MSRP of $55 for 750ml and is the first The Glenlivet expression to launch since the brand unveiled a fresh new look and campaign earlier this year.

For more information on The Glenlivet 14 Year Old, www.theglenlivet.com/en-us/the-collection/14-year-old. To find out more about The Glenlivet and for updates on the latest happenings, consumers can follow @TheGlenlivet_US on Instagram and Twitter, and @TheGlenlivetUS on Facebook.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA, the world's no. 2 in wines and spirits. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Malibu®, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Beefeater® Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin®, Martell® Cognac, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Pernod®, Ricard® and Avión™ Tequila; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Contact

Carmen Muhammad

212-372-5267

Carmen.muhammad@pernod-ricard.com

Christine Vivoli

212-445-8004

cvivoli@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-glenlivet-continues-to-set-new-standards-with-the-release-of-a-dynamic-new-expression-the-glenlivet-14-year-old-300892393.html

SOURCE The Glenlivet