Glanbia Performance Nutrition Trio of Performance Beverages Now Available at QuikTrip

ISOPURE and BSN join OPTIMUM NUTRITION in the Cold Vault to meet growing consumer demand for performance beverages

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glanbia Performance Nutrition today announces that it has expanded its beverage portfolio into QuikTrip, the popular convenience retailer, to include two best-selling protein beverages from ISOPURE and BSN: ISOPURE's 20 Gram Protein and BSN's Cold Stone Signature Creations™.

QuikTrip has a reputation for being first-to-market with beverages that fulfill their customers' growing interest in health and wellness. "QuikTrip jumped on the performance energy trend and was the first convenience chain to launch OPTIMUM NUTRITION AMINO ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES last year," said Jean Terminiello, GPN North American Director of Immediate Consumption. "As we boast the #1 global sports nutrition portfolio, it made sense for Glanbia Performance Nutrition to partner with QuikTrip to expand beyond the energy category and offer our customers innovative ready-to-drink protein beverages. Moreover, both ISOPURE and BSN protein beverages deliver a unique point of difference in QuikTrip's cold vault and will deliver incremental profit in the category," added Terminiello.

"ISOPURE's 20 Gram protein drink is a refreshing, convenient, on-the-go solution to help people meet their daily protein goals anytime during the day or before or after exercise," said Jonathan Ochoa, Brand Manager for ISOPURE. "ISOPURE provides protein-based products to the masses to help them become the best version of themselves and through this partnership with QuikTrip we hope to reach and inspire more consumers coast-to-coast."

ISOPURE contains zero carbohydrates (keto-friendly) and is made with 20 grams of pure, non-GMO 100% whey protein isolate to help support muscle building and recovery. 100% whey protein isolate means exceptional purity and quality, where excess fat, cholesterol, sugars, carbs, lactose and other fillers are removed to give you everything you need and nothing you don't. ISOPURE 20 Gram protein drink will be available at QuikTrip in two light and refreshing fruit flavors: Alpine Punch and Grape.

"Fitness enthusiasts know SYNTHA-6® as one of the best tasting protein powders on the market with a milkshake-like creamy texture. Our relationship with Cold Stone Creamery® originated in powders and has now evolved to the ready-to-drink category. With 26 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar per shake, these Cold Stone Signature Creations™ inspired flavors are sure to sweeten up the cold vaults at QuikTrip," said Kris Gerulski, Marketing Director for BSN. Launch flavors include top selling Signature Creations: German Chocolate Cake® and Mint Mint Chocolate Chip®.

ISOPURE 20G Protein, BSN Cold Stone are now available in 835 QuikTrip nationwide stores.

About ISOPURE

Isopure® was established in 1984 and has been formulating high-quality, effective and innovative protein drinks and powders ever since. In 1998, the protein drink market was revolutionized with the introduction of Isopure®, a water-based, fruit flavored, zero carb ready-to-drink protein beverage. Since the beginning, Isopure® formulas have continued to provide quality, real world solutions for athletic, healthy living and purpose-driven endeavors everywhere. Isopure® formulas fuel athletic performance using premium ingredients (100% whey protein isolate) and the latest formulation technologies to deliver outstanding macronutrient profiles (high protein, zero & low carbs and fat) with awesome taste. And still to this day, we strive for the purest protein and athletic fuel with the best macronutrient profile that technology can provide. Isopure products can be found throughout natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, most online retailers and at theisopurecompany.com.

About BSN

Bio-Engineered Supplements and Nutrition, Inc. (BSN®) was founded in 2001 and since then has become a global leader in the sports nutrition marketplace through relentless dedication to creating dynamic, cutting-edge, and result-producing products. BSN® products are formulated and manufactured under stringent requirements that ensure quality and potency.

About Cold Stone Creamery®

Cold Stone Creamery delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world, with a portfolio of 27 quick-service restaurant concepts. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates approximately 1,500 locations in 28 countries.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

