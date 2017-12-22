Give the Gift of Spirits with elit® Vodka Snow Globe, Martini Pack and Holiday Gift Box

Whether placed under the tree or handed to the ultimate holiday party host, these presents are sure to save last-minute shoppers

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- elit® Vodka is offering three striking gift packs this holiday season guaranteed to enhance tidings of joy. The elit® Snow Globe is a twist on a classic and features a 750mL of the platinum award-winning vodka encased in a transparent sphere. A quick shake mimics a snowfall, inspired by the Eastern European tradition of leaving casks outside in the winter to chill the spirit – a method elit has modernized with its signature freeze-filtration stage. Celebrating the most iconic cocktail in the world, the elit Martini Pack includes a 750mL and two angled stem martini glasses. The elit 750mL Gift Box takes a page from the ultra-luxury vodka's sleek bottle design and clean lines and is tied together with a black satin ribbon.

Earlier this year, elit was awarded 97 points – the highest score among unflavored vodkas – by the Beverage Testing Institute, America's oldest annual international spirits competition. elit is a single-source vodka, with its grain coming from an estate in Russia's Tambov region, chosen for its fertile black soil. The distilled spirit is blended and filtered at Latvijas Balzams in Riga, Latvia.

Lauren Ryan, Senior Brand Manager for elit Vodka, said, "Each of the holiday gift sets was designed with the sophisticated spirits enthusiast in mind. They tell the story of our distinctive vodka and commitment to handcrafted precision. If you're still shopping for the bon vivant on your list, these holiday sets are a quick, eye-catching solve sure to deliver holiday cheer."

The elit Vodka holiday packs are line-priced with elit at a suggested retail price of $54.99. To learn more about elit® ultra-luxury vodka, visit www.elitultraluxuryvodka.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Stoli® Group

Part of SPI Group – one of the world's leading premium spirits businesses – Stoli® Group was established in 2013 as the division responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of SPI's global spirit portfolio.

elit, From the house of Stoli, Stoli the logos, the bottle shape are trademarks, depending of the country, of ZHS IP Americas Sàrl, ZHS IP Europe Sàrl or ZHS IP Worldwide Särl.

