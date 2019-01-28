Give 'Em Bling This Valentine's Day with Dunkin': Sweet New Ways to Show Your Heart with Donuts this Holiday

Dunkin' introduces new Bling Sprinkles Donuts and its first donut featuring a perfect pairing of two favorite fillings for Valentine's Day, along with the return of heart-shaped donutsFor Vegas Valentines, Dunkin' takes over a chapel to bring select couples custom donut bouquets and Dunkin'-themed weddings

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is all about love, but why stay trapped in the clichés of the holiday to express it? To help guests say it with donuts, and ease some of the holiday's stress and high expectations, this year Dunkin' is offering new choices as rich, diverse and dynamic as love itself. Dunkin' today unveiled its Valentine's Day lineup, including new Bling Sprinkles Donuts, the return of heart-shaped donuts and its first ever donut that features a perfect pairing of two delicious fillings. Additionally, since there's no limit when saying it with donuts, Dunkin' is helping people say "I do" with an exclusive one-day-only pop-up in Las Vegas where couples can exchange their vows in Dunkin' style, bedecked with a hand-crafted donut bouquet.

Sweet Hearts for Sweethearts

A beloved symbol of the season, heart-shaped donuts are back in several varieties, including Boston Kreme and Jelly, for a limited time at participating Dunkin' locations nationwide. Additionally, this year classic frosted donut varieties are getting dressed up for the season of love with special Bling Sprinkles, for a fun new way to make guests' Valentine's Day treats sparkle. Featured varieties include Chocolate Bling Frosted, Strawberry Bling Frosted and Vanilla Bling Frosted.

In the spirit of celebrating couples coming together, Dunkin' is putting a pair in a square with its new Cookie Dough & Brownie Batter Double Filled Donut, its first donut featuring two fillings. Available for a limited time, this square-shaped specialty donut is perfect for sharing with your perfect pairing, with double the amount of filling of a regular donut. It features both brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling and cookie dough-flavored filling, covered with chocolate icing and crumbled pie topping.

For another delicious way to spread the Valentine's Day love, a 10-count box of Dunkin's MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats is available for the special price of $2 for a limited time this month at participating locations nationwide.

Eat, Don't Throw the Bouquet

For donut devotee couples coming to Las Vegas to get married or renew vows just ahead of Valentine's Day, Dunkin' will be making the ceremony even sweeter, with custom bouquets made of donuts.

On Saturday, February 9th from 11 AM to 3 PM, Dunkin' will be taking over Sure Thing, a Wedding Chapel by Flora Pop, in Las Vegas, where the first 100 couples that stop by will be given an exclusive Dunkin' donut bouquet for their ceremony, or just as a unique Valentine's Day gift. The chapel will be decked out in Dunkin' decorations and bling complete with an officiant with Dunkin' pink hair available to preside over weddings and vow renewals.

