Ghost Train Brewing Company Releases 99 Calorie Light Lager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghost Train Brewing Company, located in downtown Birmingham, Alabama, has released a full-flavored, less filling 99 calorie Light Lager. Coming in at 4.0% ABV, and only 5 grams of carbs, this smooth, easy-drinking beer is great for long days at the pool, lake, beach, golf outings or as an everyday beer. A six-pack of the Ghost Train Light Lager retails for $7.99 and is currently available at retailers, restaurants and bars in Jefferson, Shelby, Calhoun, Etowah, Montgomery, Autauga, Lauderdale, Colbert, Walker and Chilton Counties with statewide release coming soon.

Ghost Train Brewing Company opened its doors in Oct. 2016 and has more than doubled its production capacity since. All Ghost Train beers are brewed and canned at the brewery located at 2616 Third Ave. S in Birmingham, Alabama.

