Getting Back into Daily Routines Tougher than Usual? 7-Eleven Fights Back with 7 FREE Any Size Coffee and Fountain Drinks

Other Welcome-Back Deals Include $1 Coffee and 49-cent Big Gulp® Beverages

IRVING, Texas, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Struggling to readjust to your day-to-day? Sounds like a job for caffeine. That's why 7-Eleven, Inc. is offering not one, but seven FREE any size hot coffee cups and/or FREE any size fountain drinks (just to be fair to those who don't like coffee) per 7Rewards® loyalty member per day through its 7-Eleven mobile app.

Not enough to get back on track? After redeeming all seven FREE cups, beverage-loving 7Rewards loyalty members can continue to purchase any size hot coffee for $1 or Big Gulp® drinks for just 49-cents.

"While our stores work hard to ensure shopping environments are clean and safe, we know we need seven times more energy than usual to feel somewhat normal right now," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "We know it's hard getting back into the swing of things. So, whether it's helping you get that cup of coffee to kickstart your day, dropping the price on a Big Gulp drink to cool the summer heat, or offering you a stylish hat to cover that haircut you gave yourself … 7-Eleven is here to help get the ball rolling. Together, we've got this."

The 7-Eleven offer is not for an average cup of joe, either. Current featured hot beverages include Seven Reserve® Kenya Single Origin, a Rainforest Alliance-certified coffee, and our new White Chocolate Blueberry Crumble Steamer. The sweet and slightly tart steamer has swirls of blueberry crumbles in a creamy, white hot chocolate, which is certifiably delightful. 7-Eleven featured fountain beverages include favorites like Jarritos Craft Soda in Mandarin, the first time the popular Mexican soda has been sold as a fountain drink.

But, as with many things in life, there is a catch: While the offer will appear in most 7Rewards members' apps as they re-emerge from isolation, unfortunately, customers in states, counties and cities with shelter-in-place and/or clerk-serve beverage mandates will only have access to the offer as soon as the restrictions expire.

"Exclusion isn't really our thing, and neither is being distant," Jarratt said, "but sometimes you have to do things you hate to protect the people you love."

As customers battle the pandemic blahs, 7-Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, hand-washing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. All store associates are encouraged to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Customers are asked to practice physical distancing in stores by standing six feet away from each other in line. They also have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping in stores. To reinforce physical distancing, 7-Eleven has installed sneeze guards and visual floor markers at the front sales counter.

7-Eleven continues to offer contactless payment at participating stores at the register with Apple and Google Pay.

Drink it up, folks! The new beverage discounts will provide customers with more value than ever before. Because 7-Eleven wants to give its customers the best bang for their buck (literally… $1 coffee, people!), the "Buy 6, Get the 7th Free" 7Rewards cup offer will be discontinued June 1.

And for those wondering, 7Rewards is the proprietary loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases. Customers can also take advantage of offers, exclusive discounts and interactive features – awesome, right? The 7-Eleven app is available for download on smartphones via the Apple App Store or via Google Play.

