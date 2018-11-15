Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau Has Arrived - With Nouveau Rosé Making Its US Debut

2018 Vintage Among Best the Famed Vintner Has Ever Seen

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eager anticipation will give way to satisfying pleasure and new taste sensations when Les Vins Georges Duboeuf releases its 2018 Beaujolais Nouveau wines, including the American debut of a Beaujolais Nouveau Rosé. Per French law and custom, Beaujolais Nouveau is released at 12:01 a.m. on the third Thursday in November (this year on Nov. 15).

With a nearly perfect summer growing season and exceptional harvest that has resulted in grapes of the highest quality, all signs point to a stellar 2018 vintage. "It was a pleasure to watch these grapes develop and arrive at the winery. Now that the Nouveau is on its way to markets around the world, we can confirm that 2018 will be among the greatest vintages we've ever had," says Georges Duboeuf, founder of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf who helped popularize the local tradition of enjoying the young wine to toast the new vintage and introduced it to a global audience.

The 2018 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau is deep purple, tinged with garnet. Wonderfully fruity and bold, this young red features velvety tannins and subtle tastes of red and black berries, while the Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau is intensely aromatic, with black fruits, cassis and a hint of raspberry jam. The Nouveau Rosé, with its rose-petal pink hue and peach-and-grapefruit palate, represents a final taste of summer's warmth before winter's chill sets in.

"Gamay grapes are well-suited to produce a vibrant and fresh rosé wine, so making a high quality Nouveau Rosé to complement the Beaujolais Nouveau and Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau has been a natural, and delightful, progression for our brand," remarked Franck Dubeouf, who owns the winery with his father and has overseen the creation and production of the Nouveau Rose with Duboeuf winemaker Denis Lapalus.

The 2018 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau wines coming to the US will feature on their label an original, abstract oil painting called "Foolish Pleasure" by emerging artist Chloe Meyer. Following the success of 2017's inaugural Artist Label Competition, the winery hosted the contest again this past winter, with more than 680 pieces of art submitted by artists all over the world. Over 7,000 votes cast were cast on social media (nearly double from the prior year), with the Nashville, TN, native named the winner. Ms. Meyer's vibrant and colorful painting will adorn over a million 2018 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau bottles sold in the U.S.

"The Artist Label Competition has touched nearly 4 million consumers and is generating engaged followers, especially those from generations new to Nouveau," commented Dennis Kreps, co-owner with his father, Stephen D. Kreps, of Quintessential (the exclusive US importer of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf). "With the success of the contest, the excellent quality reports on the 2018 vintage, and the introduction of a Nouveau Rosé to the U.S., I believe the awareness of, and eagerness to try, the Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau wines will be at its highest level in many years."

Since the 1800s, French grape growers and vintners have gathered to celebrate the harvest with the just-made wines during a festive fete. Through modern times, this "first wine of the harvest" has come to symbolize a turn of the seasons and the beginning of the holidays. As such, the fruit-forward, easy-drinking Beaujolais Nouveau wines pair perfectly with a Thanksgiving turkey or Christmas ham.

In keeping with the wine's "spirit of celebration," over 150 tastings and parties are being held around the nation at restaurants, wine bars and wine retailers to welcome the 2018 vintage, including harvest-themed parties thrown by the French-American Chamber of Commerce in many major markets. To find a Beaujolais Nouveau party in your area, visithttp://www.quintessentialwines.com/Wine-Events.

For more information on Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau wines, contact Quintessential at www.quintessentialwines.com or call (707) 226-8300.

Media Contact:

Amber Gallaty -- (917) 653-5244; amber@thegallavantgroup.com

Bottle and Label Photos Available Upon Request.

Related Links

Georges Duboeuf Website

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georges-duboeuf-beaujolais-nouveau-has-arrived---with-nouveau-rose-making-its-us-debut-300751540.html

SOURCE Les Vins Georges Duboeuf