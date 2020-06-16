George Dickel Returns To Bottled In Bond Category With New Vintage Of Their Award-Winning Whisky

The latest Bottled in Bond from Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. Offers Fans A New Balanced Whisky from Fall 2008

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, George Dickel entered the Bottled in Bond category by launching the brand's Fall 2005 whisky, which earned the coveted "Whisky of the Year" award from Whisky Advocate and was the top-rated American Whiskey of 2019 by Wine Enthusiast. Close to a year later, General Manager and Distiller, Nicole Austin, is continuing her pledge of transparency, authenticity and producing a quality whisky at an approachable price by releasing a new bottling of George Dickel's Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky.

Bold and balanced, this 11-year-old whisky was bottled in Fall 2008 and offers tantalizing notes of pecan, maple syrup and dried apple. At 100 proof (50% ABV), this release of George Dickel Bottled in Bond is best enjoyed slowly neat or on the rocks and plays well in many classic cocktails like an Old Fashioned or Perfect Manhattan.

"Bottled in Bond whiskies have always been one of my favorite categories because you know exactly what you're getting when you pick up a bottle," said Austin. "Our team continues to make great whisky that's reflective of the values we feel are most important, and I'm proud to share this year's vintage of George Dickel Bottled in Bond with everyone. Like last year's release, this bottling is a bold, complex spirit that shares the classic nutty, fruity and waxy characteristics that are expected from mature George Dickel whiskies."

George Dickel Bottled in Bond has a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley. It is chill charcoal mellowed like the rest of the George Dickel Tennessee Whisky portfolio, which helps it get that smooth and creamy mouthfeel for which the brand is best known.

Beginning this month, the new George Dickel Bottled in Bond will be available in select markets across the nation for consumers to purchase at retail or order directly to their homes for a suggested retail price of $39.99.

As with all the whiskies in the George Dickel family, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it's made – slowly and responsibly.

Personal Preference Manhattan Recipe

1.5 oz George Dickel Bottled in Bond

.25 oz Sweet Vermouth

.25 oz Dry Vermouth

Dash aromatic bitters

Lemon peel garnish

Fill cocktail shaker with ice and combine whiskey, vermouths, and bitters. Mix well then strain into cocktail glass. Add lemon peel as garnish and serve.

About George Dickel

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel's dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we're still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin' whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

About DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

