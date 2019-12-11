George Dickel Bottled in Bond Named Whisky Advocate's "Whisky of the Year"

Cascade Hollow Distilling Co.'s Latest Release Celebrated as a Well-Aged, Delicious Whisky

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Whisky Advocate announced George Dickel Bottled in Bond as the 2019 "Whisky of the Year." This recognition follows the whisky's May release and General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin's first innovation since joining the Cascade Hollow Distilling Company in 2018.

"We've been overwhelmed by the positive reception George Dickel Bottled in Bond has received since launch," said Austin. "Major thanks to Whisky Advocate for this incredible recognition. I feel extremely fortunate and inspired to work at a special place like Cascade Hollow with such a talented team who had a hand in making this whisky. Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. is committed to producing quality whisky at a great value and I'm excited to continue experimenting with the beautiful whisky we have in the Hollow."

George Dickel Bottled in Bond is a limited release, 13-year-old whisky. At 100-proof (50% ABV), the whisky offers a bold and assertive profile with a well-balanced finish highlighted by tastes of light honey, tropical fruit, warm spices, and a touch of leather. George Dickel Bottled in Bond has a suggested retail price of $35.99, making this award-winning spirit accessible for whisky lovers. This whisky meets all the guidelines outlined by the U.S. government to be labeled bottled-in-bond.

"At the start of 2019, a Tennessee whiskey would have been considered a long shot to be named Whisky Advocate's Whisky of the Year, but this Dickel came barreling from behind with the poise and power to impress our blind tasting panel," Whisky Advocate Executive Editor Jeffrey Lindenmuth said. "All whiskey lovers have reason to applaud George Dickel on hitting its stride."

In addition to the "Whisky of the Year" nod, George Dickel Bottled in Bond earned a score of 95 (on a scale of 100) and the designation of "Best Buy" from Wine Enthusiast Magazine earlier this year. This whisky also took home a Gold medal this spring at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

George Dickel Bottle in Bond can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks to realize the full flavor profile but can also serve as a beautiful backbone to cocktails like the Old Fashioned or Manhattan.

As we celebrate the holidays, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip the "Whisky of the Year" the same way it was made – slowly and responsibly.

About George Dickel Tennessee Whisky

Back in the late 1800's, George Dickel worked to fulfill his dream for crafting the smoothest Tennessee Whisky around. Over a century later, we continue to honor George's timeless values and tradition. Legend has it that early on George discovered that whisky made in the cold winter months tasted smoother. Today we honor this tradition by chilling our whisky before filtering it through sugar-maple charcoal so it's mellow as moonlight just how George liked. For more information, please visit www.GeorgeDickel.com and always remember to drink responsibly.

