Genesee Brewery Says, Take a Break from 24-Hour Political News Cycle: Look at Christmas Tree Made of Beer Kegs Instead!

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing says "Happy Holidays" like a huge tree with brightly colored twinkle lights.

That's why every year Genesee Brewery builds a giant Christmas tree out of 520 empty beer kegs that stands three stories high and is covered with more than 30,000 colored lights. The Genesee Keg Tree draws thousands of people annually but this year, Genesee wants more. The Genesee Brewery is inviting everyone to disconnect from social media. Take a break from the 24-hour online news cycle and join the party instead.

"The holidays are a great time to connect with family and friends. We want people to put their phones away and experience holiday fun together," said Janine Schoos, associate brand director for Genesee. "At Genesee, that means gathering around the Keg Tree, enjoying the lights and music, eating plenty of great food and drinking Keg Tree Ale. It's fun to gather with our best friends. That's what the holidays are all about! Disconnect and join us as we kick off the season!"

The Making of the Keg Tree

It takes nearly a dozen Genesee Brewery workers to build the famous Genesee Keg Tree each December. This year's tree is the largest yet with 520 empty Genesee kegs standing 27 feet high. It features a huge LED light board, a rotating neon Genesee sign as its "star," and a choreographed light show set to holiday music. The Genesee Keg Tree stands on the bank of the High Falls gorge overlooking the largest urban waterfall in the U.S. People can view the Keg Tree until after the New Year.

Keg Tree Lighting

The 5th annual Keg Tree lighting event will be held at the Genesee Brewery in Rochester, NY December 7 and feature live music from Trebellious, food trucks, a special-release Keg Tree Ale, and a get one, give one live wreath program to benefit Rochester community members.

About Genesee Brewing Company

Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery—New York state's oldest brewery—makes the classic Genesee line of beers and the Original Honey Brown Lager, as well as Seagram's Escapes. The Genesee Brewery also manufactures beer and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages under contracts on behalf of other companies. For more information, visit www.geneseebeer.com

