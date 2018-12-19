Generational Equity Advises Total Systems Control in Sale to Multi-Flow Industries

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Total Systems Control Inc., to Multi-Flow Industries. The acquisition closed September 5, 2018.

Located in Large, PA, Total Systems Control provides professional services to businesses operating within the hospitality and beverage industries. Founded in 1997, it is a certified vendor with the PA Gaming Commission as well as a certified Pure Flow Perlick Dealer, offering a variety of bar services and products to its customers.

Multi-Flow is also a Pennsylvania-based business, headquartered in Huntingdon Valley. Founded in 1937 with the goal of providing the best quality fountain beverages at the best possible price, Multi-Flow now employs nearly 200 employees in seven states, with a geographic footprint spanning 15 service centers and new services offerings such as private labeling and contract manufacturing. Multi-Flow Industries is owned by a group of private investors and managed by Falconhead Capital of New York City.

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Doug Smith's team, led by trusted affiliate Jerry Yocum and assisted by Senior Vice President Ryan Johnson, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Rick Buchoz established the initial relationship with Total Systems Control.

"This was a very enjoyable transaction," said Yocum. "Both the buyer and seller were very well established in the beverage space. There were strong synergies in the businesses. Each party worked to overcome all areas of disagreement to get the deal to the finish line."

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), DealForce and Talis Advisors are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more, visit the https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

For more information:

Carl Doerksen

972-232-1125

cdoerksen@generational.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generational-equity-advises-total-systems-control-in-sale-to-multi-flow-industries-300768039.html

SOURCE Generational Equity