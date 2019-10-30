Gelson's Wines Debuts Three New Offerings - Opulent 2017 Reserve Cabernet, 2018 Malbec, And 2018 Rosé - From "Winemaker of the Year" Julien Fayard

Gelson's to Pour Samples on November 2, from 2-5 p.m.



ENCINO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving around the corner, Gelson's is uncorking three new bottlings in its exclusive collection of Gelson's Wines, all produced through its ongoing collaboration with Julien Fayard, named 2016 "Winemaker of the Year" by Wine Spectrum.

This Saturday, November 2, from 2-5 p.m., all 27 Gelson's stores will pour samples of the newly curated wines, complemented by Holiday meal tastings from Gelson's Kitchen. The wines include:

2017 Coombsville Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon : An extraordinary limited-release and the first reserve Cabernet for Gelson's Wines, this 100% Cabernet Sauvignon is aged for 20 months in new French oak, imparting a rich fruit complexity with silky tannins and uncommon depth. Full-bodied with dark ruby/purple hue and a palate of ripe blackberry, blueberry and hints of cedar and spices, this is a Napa classic. On special through November 28 for $46.99 .

2018 Oak Knoll District Malbec : The first Malbec made for the private-label Gelson's Wines, this Napa Valley Malbec is traditionally fermented (temperature-controlled in a stainless-steel tank) and aged for 10 months in 100% French oak. Deep purple in color, with enticing aromas of cherry and blueberry, this full-bodied wine exudes elegance with sweet tannins and depth, highlighting ripe cherries, cocoa and spices. On special through November 28 for $16.99 .

2018 Rosé: This limited-release rosé is made with a blend of 70% Syrah, 20% Grenache, 8% Cabernet Franc and 2% Barbera. Whole-cluster pressed and fermented dry in temperature-controlled, stainless-steel tanks for a crisp taste on the palate, this rose-gold wine presents ripe fruit and minerality that perfectly marries California character with Provençal style. On special through November 28 for $19.99 .

Gelson's debuted its first branded collection of fine wines two years ago with four Santa Barbara reds (Pinot Noir, Grenache, Syrah, Sangiovese) and one white (Chardonnay), created exclusively for Gelson's by top winemaker and Wine Spectator Grand Award winner Doug Margerum. One year ago came three more offerings, a Cabernet Sauvignon and Mayfair blend from Margerum, and a Rosé from Provence-cum-Napa Valley winemaker Julien Fayard.

Gelson's currently operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California, embodying the highest standards in quality and customer service, to offer the ultimate grocery shopping experience. Visit https://gelsons.com.

