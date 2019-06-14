GAZE Wine Cocktails taps into active lifestyle trends with introduction of innovative new wine beverage

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine producer Vintage Wine Estates unveiled an innovative new wine beverage to an enthusiastic crowd of wine lovers at the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen, America's premier wine and food event.

GAZE Wine Cocktails blends quality California wine with natural ingredients popular with wellness-minded consumers. The two new varieties include Coconut Water-Chardonnay-Moscato and Blueberry-Pomegranate Moscato. Both are lower-calorie and lightly effervescent. The package is a sleek, portable, recyclable aluminum bottle with twist-off closure and bright, silkscreened graphics.

"We noticed many consumers who enjoy wine also practice a lifestyle that includes fitness, yoga, meditation, outdoor activities, self-care and other positive pursuits," commented Terry Wheatley, President Vintage Wine Estates. "We wanted to appeal to them by combining wine with some of their favorite ingredients in a modern, fun, easy-to-enjoy wine cocktail."

Coconut water, blueberries and pomegranates are popular dietary choices for many. Blending these ingredients with a light and refreshing wine creates a completely new beverage to enjoy well-chilled poolside, at the beach, after yoga, spa treatment, post workout, hike, bike ride or social gatherings.

The dual-mantras of GAZE Wine Cocktails are Stop and Gaze and Drink in the Moment, reminders that we all need respite, relaxation and a moment for mindfulness. GAZE Wine Cocktails are a delicious new option for that mood and a desire to refresh mind and body.

GAZE Wine Cocktails will be introduced at a number of tasting activations across the country including the Girlboss Rally, an empowering conference for women in Los Angeles, California, June 29-30.

Distribution: National (ecommerce begins August)

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Packaging: Recyclable aluminum 12.7 fl oz (375 ml) bottle

Available: Individually or 24-bottle pack

Alcohol: 4.5% by volume

Calories per 5 fl oz serving: Coconut Water-Chardonnay-Moscato, 70 calories. Blueberry-Pomegranate-Moscato, 80 calories

Creative Agency: BFG

Package Design: Swig

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates is a privately held wine company founded by a group of vintner families with deep roots in the wine business. VWE owns a collection of winery estates and brands including Clos Pegase, Girard, Delectus, Swanson, Cosentino, Cherry Pie (Napa), B.R. Cohn, Sonoma Coast Vineyards, Windsor Vineyards (Sonoma), Qupé, Laeticia, Clayhouse. Alloy Wine Works, Purple Cowboy (Central Coast), Firesteed, Tamarack Cellars, Buried Cane (Pacific Northwest) Game of Thrones, Cameron Hughes, Layer Cake, Middle Sister, Bar Dog, Girl & Dragon, Splinter Spirits, No. 209 Gin and a number of exclusive wine brands. An industry leader across all sales channels and dedicated to providing wine consumers with a range of wines from $10 to $150 dollars. www.vintagewineestates.com

