G FUEL Will Reveal its Secret Twitch-Inspired Flavor at TwitchCon San Diego on September 27

Taste G FUEL's New Lip-Smacking Flavor, Enter to Win a Dream Gaming Setup, and Meet Your Favorite Professional Esports Players, Gamers, and Streamers



NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports® , today announced it will release its new Twitch-inspired flavor at TwitchCon San Diego on September 27th.

"We've loved going to every TwitchCon since the event's inception in 2015. This year, we're thrilled to reveal a Twitch-inspired G FUEL flavor that celebrates our long-time friendship with the good folks at Twitch," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "We're incredibly thankful for the esports, gaming, and streaming communities that have supported us since day one. Our 36th flavor is dedicated to the streaming community."

To watch the new flavor's unveiling live, simply visit G FUEL booth #401 at TwitchCon, or watch G FUEL's Twitch channel , on Friday, September 27th at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET. At that time and in true gaming fashion, Morgan will unvault the Twitch-inspired flavor from G FUEL's first-ever custom armored truck that will be parked next to G FUEL's Digital Storm-powered streaming pod.

TwitchCon attendees can try free samples of the new flavor, buy tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes of the new flavor, and meet various professional esports players, gamers, and streamers including:

Lirik

Dr Disrespect

Cizzorz, Nate Hill , Dubs, and Megga from FaZe Clan

, Dubs, and Megga from FaZe Clan STPeach

Gladd

Cahlaflour

SavinTheBees

AnthonyZ

ONE_shot_GURL

Shotz

ActionJaxon

And a whole lot more

TwitchCon attendees will also have the opportunity to enter a G FUEL and Player.gg giveaway at either company's booth for a chance to win a dream gaming setup that includes:

One PS4

One-year supply of G FUEL

One DXRacer Gaming Chair

One SCUF Vantage Controller

One Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit

Three large Displates

Those at home can enter the giveaway online via a link that @GFuelEnergy will share on Twitter on September 26th.

G FUEL's new Twitch-inspired flavor will also be available for sale in tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes at gfuel.com on September 27th after the flavor has been revealed at TwitchCon.

ABOUT G FUEL

G FUEL Energy Formula – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – was first developed in 2012 and quickly grew into an online sensation among the esports community. Today, G FUEL is the energy drink of choice of the best esports players in the world , including some with their own custom G FUEL flavors, and is shipped to over 125 countries around the world.

All of the mouth-watering flavors in G FUEL's powdered version are sugar-free, have only 25 calories per serving, and are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants from 19 different fruit extracts. The ready-to-drink version is sugar-free with zero calories and features a proprietary combination of whole-food caffeine from unroasted coffee beans with the amino acid L-Tyrosine – a unique pairing that sets G FUEL's ready-to-drink product apart from all others. So, whether it's for business or pleasure, for work or play, or just life in general, we've got the energy, focus, hydration, and endurance to keep you going – without the crash. #FuelYourLife

For more information, visit gfuel.com .

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

jack@gfuel.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-fuel-will-reveal-its-secret-twitch-inspired-flavor-at-twitchcon-san-diego-on-september-27-300926492.html

SOURCE G FUEL