G Fuel to Sponsor BLAST Pro Series in Miami

G Fuel Partner FaZe CS:GO to Compete Against World's Best Counter-Strike Teams



NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G Fuel Energy Formula – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – today announced it will sponsor BLAST Pro Series Miami on April 13th.

Six of the best Counter-Strike teams in the world – including G Fuel's partner FaZe Clan – will battle it out on stage in front of 5,000 fans to see who will be the first BLAST champion in the United States. Faze CS:GO will be up against Astralis, fresh off its BLAST victory in Sao Paolo last month, as well as Team Liquid, NaVi, MiBR and Cloud9.

G Fuel will run commercials featuring a 30% off BLAST code for the weekend, and fans who use the code to purchase G Fuel will be entered to win a trip to the BLAST Pro Tournament in Los Angeles from July 12th-13th. On site, G Fuel will have a booth presence where fans can get free stick pack samples of G Fuel, and competing teams and casters will have G Fuel shaker cups featured next to them during the event.

"Some of the best teams in the world compete in BLAST Pro Series, and we're thrilled to partner with this tournament," said G Fuel Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We'll obviously be pulling for FaZe CS:GO to take the title. We also want to make it easy for fans to fuel their fun with G Fuel whether they're on site or watching live."

COMING THIS SUMMER: G FUEL IN A CAN

G Fuel also announced last month that it will be introducing a ready-to-drink (RTD) version in 16-ounce cans this summer. Launching in four flavors: Fazeberry®, Blue Ice, Sour Cherry and Rainbow Sherbet, G Fuel's RTD energy drink provides the energy, extreme focus, and reaction time you'd expect from G Fuel. This lineup also features a proprietary combination of whole-food caffeine from unroasted coffee beans and the amino acid L-Tyrosine – a unique pairing that provides unparalleled energy and focus. It also contains antioxidants, vitamins, and zero sugar and calories, setting this product apart from all others and redefining the performance energy category. Ready-to-drink G Fuel in 16-ounce cans will initially be available for sale in late June at gfuel.com . Sign up here for early access to G Fuel's RTD version .

ABOUT G FUEL

G Fuel Energy Formula – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – was first developed in 2012 and quickly grew into an online sensation among the Esports community. Today, G Fuel is the energy drink of choice of some of the best Esports players and biggest influencers in the world, including some with their own custom G Fuel flavors. The "G Squad" lineup includes FaZeClan , DrDisRespect , PewDiePie , Roman Atwood and more. G Fuel is shipped to 125 countries around the world.

All of the mouth-watering flavors in G Fuel's powdered version are sugar-free, have only 25 calories per serving, and are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants from 19 different fruit extracts. The ready-to-drink version is sugar-free with zero calories and features a proprietary combination of whole-food caffeine from unroasted coffee beans with the amino acid L-Tyrosine – a unique pairing that sets G Fuel's ready-to-drink product apart from all others. So, whether it's for business or pleasure, for work or play, or just life in general, we've got the energy, focus, hydration and endurance to keep you going – without the crash. #FuelYourLife

For more information, visit gfuel.com .

