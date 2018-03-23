G-Eazy Announces Exclusive Download Of 'My Next Fix'

Multi-Platinum Rapper & Producer Celebrates Launch of Stillhouse Black Bourbon with Track Download

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today G-Eazy and Stillhouse Spirits Co. announced the release of 'My Next Fix', an exclusive downloadable track honoring the newest addition to the Stillhouse portfolio - Stillhouse Black Bourbon. Since joining the young powerhouse spirits company in 2017 as Investing Partner + Co-Creative Director, G-Eazy has taken the charts by storm with 'Him & I' - his duet with romance and pop maven Halsey which recently reached #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 Chart, and 'No Limit' featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B - both of which have gone platinum. The rapper and producer toasts to the launch of the game-changing bourbon with a track that goes hand in hand.

"Yeah, ah, I take a sip another sip, repeat. Continue on until I'm finished with this whiskey neat" raps G-Eazy on 'My Next Fix'. He goes on: "My liquor is the color brown, nothin' in my life is ever watered down." Of the song, he says "Man, it just made sense. Whiskey and music have a long-standing relationship. They go together well. We had over 80 additional tracks already laid out after the album was wrapped and 'My Next Fix' was a favorite of mine. It has this vibe and energy- similar to the feeling I get when sipping on our Black Bourbon. It's smooth, dark, different and unexpected." The rising hip-hop rockstar just wrapped the first leg of his The Beautiful & Damned tour, while the album reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart in December.

Brad Beckerman, founder & CEO of Stillhouse Spirits Co. says "We're excited to introduce this exclusive track to both G's fans and Stillhouse fans alike."

Renowned for its unbreakable stainless steel can and award-winning American whiskey, Stillhouse announced earlier this month the first release of Stillhouse Black Bourbon (80 proof / 40% ABV) - the first ever bourbon rested and mellowed in roasted small batch coffee beans. The bourbon joins Stillhouse's diverse whiskey portfolio of clear, all-natural, gluten-free expressions. Continuing to go against the grain, the bourbon is encased in a matte black stainless steel can fitted with a heavy duty solid steel cap, putting a new spin on Stillhouse's one-of-a-kind packaging.

Hitting shelves this month, limited quantities of Stillhouse Black Bourbon 750mL cans are available in all markets that distribute Stillhouse. It's also available online at ReserveBar.com* and will be available in the 375mL "Roadie", a pocket-sized flask perfect for traveling on-the-go, by summer 2018. Suggested MSRP is $29.95 for the shareable 750mL can and $19.95 for the 375mL can. Visit Stillhouse.com/MyNextFix for more information on how to redeem the exclusive track.**

*Availability varies according to market

**The download of 'My Next Fix' is available with a 10-digit serial number found on the side of 750mL cans of Stillhouse Black Bourbon. Visit the site to activate download.

About Stillhouse® Spirits Co.

Stillhouse Spirits Co. is a young powerhouse brand lauded for its award-winning American-made spirits and unique one-of-a-kind, unbreakable stainless steel can that goes where glass can't. Forging a path that goes against the grain, Stillhouse Spirits Co. was founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Brad Beckerman who has since welcomed Investing Partner & Co-Creative Director G-Eazy to the team. The addition of the multi-platinum rapper, producer, and Forbes "30 Under 30" honoree further establishes the company as a distinctly different player in the spirits world. G-Eazy, who recently reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart with his latest album release The Beautiful & Damned was also named "Favorite Hip-Hop Artist" at last year's People's Choice Awards.

Since its launch, the brand has made its mark with Stillhouse Original Whiskey, a clear whiskey housed in a daring, red portable can. Produced in Columbia, TN, Stillhouse Whiskey uses a proprietary sour mash recipe to create seven all-natural, gluten-free expressions: Original (the backbone of every Stillhouse Whiskey) and six infused whiskeys including Apple Crisp, Peach Tea, Coconut, Mint Chip, Red Hot and Spiced Cherry (limited release).

In March 2018, Stillhouse Spirits Co. further solidified themselves as industry disruptors with the introduction of Stillhouse Black Bourbon. Presented in a matte black stainless steel can, Stillhouse Black Bourbon is a game-changing spirit that defies the notion of how bourbon is traditionally made. The first ever to be rested and mellowed in roasted small batch coffee beans, resulting in soft aromatic notes of caramel and coffee with a distinctly balanced body and remarkably smooth finish.

Both Stillhouse Whiskey and Stillhouse Black Bourbon are available in a shareable 750 mL as well as a 375 mL "Roadie," in the following markets: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Upstate New York, West Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin.

Discover more at Stillhouse.com. Follow Stillhouse @StillhouseUSA on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

