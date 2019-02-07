The Future of Coffee: Seattle Startup Atomo Hacked the Coffee Bean

Unique molecular formula produces great tasting coffee without the bean and without negative impacts on environment.

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atomo announced the development of the world's first molecular coffee containing no coffee beans. By reverse-engineering the coffee bean, Atomo has created a naturally-derived and sustainable coffee with the same caffeine you'd expect and no harsh acid or bitterness.

Atomo was conceived by food scientist Jarret Stopforth, Ph.D. "I love coffee, but every day I was adding cream and sugar to mask coffee's bitter flavor," said Stopforth. "By replicating the taste, aroma and mouthfeel of coffee, we've designed a better tasting coffee that's also better for the environment."

Molecular coffee is accessible to all.

Atomo ground coffee can be used substituted ounce-for-ounce with regular ground coffee - in drip machines, French presses, Aeropresses, refillable K-Cups, pourovers: whatever fuels your morning cup of Joe.

Better for coffee drinkers and the environment.

In January 2019, a study was released by Science Magazine stating that 60 percent of the world's coffee species were in danger of going extinct in the next 50 years due to climate change, population expansion, and disease. And every day — right now — forests are being mowed down to make room for new coffee plantations. Atomo's coffee is produced without the need for deforestation or pesticides and contains none of the harmful carcinogens that develop during the roasting process. "We believe we have a moral obligation to stop harmful coffee farming practices, but none of us want to stop drinking coffee," said Andy Kleitsch, CEO of Atomo. "Atomo's technology can halt the need for further deforestation by reducing the demand for coffee beans."

Be the first to try Atomo Molecular Coffee

By participating in Atomo's Kickstarter campaign, contributors can be the first to receive Atomo's molecular coffee to conduct their own coffee challenge, pitting their regular morning brew against the new cup from Atomo. The Kickstarter campaign launched today. https://kck.st/2Bs2Gjv

Atomo is scheduled for commercial release in Q4, 2019.

About Atomo Coffee

Designed in Seattle, Atomo is the world's first molecular coffee containing no coffee beans. By reverse-engineering the coffee bean, Atomo has created a naturally-derived and sustainable coffee which can be used in place of traditional ground coffee. Atomo's goal is to create an amazing cup of coffee and reduce the global demand for coffee beans, thus minimizing deforestation and destruction caused by commercial coffee farming. The privately held company was founded by Jarret Stopforth, Ph.D., and Andy Kleitsch.

