Functional Beverage Brand, REBBL, Announces National Super Herb Day To Commemorate The Launch Of The Rebbl Collective

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL, the super herb-powered beverage brand co-founded by anti-human trafficking non-profit Not For Sale, announces the launch of the REBBL Collective. The goal of the Collective is to bring together purpose-driven, passionate individuals to bring awareness and devise creative ways to address issues of climate change and human trafficking – two global issues which are inextricably linked. In their inaugural event, this REBBLious group will band together on March 12, 2019, which REBBL has deemed the first-ever National Super Herb Day, to educate their communities on the benefits of super herbs and adaptogens and celebrate REBBL's mission.

The Collective is made up of actor and activist, Ruby Rose, who joined REBBL as an advisor in November, and a who's who in their respective fields including:

Dominique Crenn: Chef/owner of three Michelin starred-Atelier Crenn, James Beard Award-winning chef, and advocate for gender equality in the culinary industry

Michael Franti: Musician, humanitarian, and filmmaker who is recognized as a pioneering force in the music industry. Franti believes in the power of music as a vehicle for positive change and is revered for his energetic live shows, inspiring music, worldwide philanthropy efforts, and connection to his global fanbase

Koya Webb: Celebrity holistic health coach and yoga instructor who is known as a "transformation specialist" offering advice on health, detox and general lifestyle improvements

Brenna Huckaby: Gold medal Paralympic snowboarder and cancer survivor who is revising the conversation around ability inclusion and advocating for meaningful change to create a better world for her daughter and other young women

Dr. Will Cole: Functional medicine practitioner and pioneer of the Ketotarian diet, a plant-based approach to the keto movement. Dr. Cole is a leader in using natural, noninvasive methods such as nutritional therapy, herbs, supplements, stress management techniques, and lifestyle changes to address the underlying causes of chronic illness. He believes in utilizing the power of these tools, specifically natural plant-medicines on a regular basis, to help the body restore itself to its original state of optimal function

Rose was instrumental in mobilizing the Collective with a goal of helping to develop solution-oriented activities that they and the REBBL community can undertake to participate in whole-systems impact. Envisioned as an active, diverse, strategic counsel, the REBBL Collective is reflective of the brand's mission and deeply rooted focus on addressing human rights issues and having a regenerative impact on the environment. Members of the Collective, who reach across broad interests, will lend their unique experiences to help REBBL and Not for Sale raise awareness and create programs and activities to prevent exploitation and strengthen vulnerable communities around the world.

"When actress and activist Ruby Rose joined us as an investor and advisor, we realized her passion and insight would allow us to expand our impact platform, driving more engagement as we advance our goals for wellness, impact sourcing, climate action, regenerative agriculture, and advancing mainstream adoption of super herbs and adaptogens," says Rusti Porter, REBBL SVP Brand Engagement. "With Ruby's input, a lot of thoughtful observation, and the deeply-rooted desire of those involved to impact change in the world, we have been able to build a truly inspirational dream team. Each REBBL Collective member is already affecting positive change in the world through service to others and their communities and all share a reverence for the transformational power of plants. Our hope is that together we can help create unique and innovative ideas, activations and solutions in partnership with our Not For Sale community to help create real change. This is a Collective rallying around a plant-based movement."

For more information on the REBBL Collective visit www.rebbl.co/collective.

About REBBL

REBBL, Righteous Plant Alchemy™ curates the best of the Plant Queendom into deliciously nourishing super herb elixirs to nourish and vitalize life's every day journey, empower growers and farmers, honor the planet, and co-create a future without human trafficking.

Celebrating traditional super herb wisdoms refined over millennia which are only now being openly shared, studied and embraced globally, every bottle of REBBL is certified organic, soy and dairy-free, gluten-free, GMO-free, and made without cane sugar, carrageenan, thickeners, gums, natural flavors or agave.

REBBL was born out of a conscious collaboration between global thought-leaders, who sought to address the malfunctioning global food system through a regenerative business model that would respect, uplift, and delight the world. REBBL donates 2.5 percent of all net sales to Not For Sale to support people throughout the world that are vulnerable to exploitation and human trafficking due to environmental degradation and lack of economic opportunity. Through impact sourcing, as an intentional approach to selecting the best ingredients with the healthiest impact on the communities - by paying them fair wages and caring for the environment, REBBL helps communities to thrive and prevent their vulnerability to trafficking in the first place. REBBL recently became a Certified B Corporation®, meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

