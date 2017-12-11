Fugitives Spirits Receives High Praise for Grandgousier Tennessee Whiskey

Just in time for Christmas and New Years' celebrations, tasters are raving about Fugitives Spirits' Grandgousier Tennessee Whiskey, made with sustainably raised heirloom corn
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Fugitives Spirits knew they were really onto something, but they are delighted to announce that their Grandgousier Tennessee Whiskey has received a 93 rating in Tasting Panel magazine.
"Highly likeable, with lovely, complex grain notes." - Tasting Panel magazine.
Who knew that if you took local sustainably raised Tennessee heirloom corn and copper pot distill it twice, you'd get a whiskey like this?
"Well, actually, we had a pretty good notion, I have a very good network of some of the top distillers to bounce ideas off of," said Jim Massey, who personally distills every drop of spirit that goes in the barrel. "But it's astonishing the way it has turned out. We're just thrilled."
"We're very excited. And we're very proud,'' said Darren Briggs. "Nashville is a place brimming with creativity, and has been for a long time, it's fitting that we bring a fresh approach to the art of making Tennessee Whiskey."
Massey adds, "We set out to create a more grain forward Tennessee Whiskey, bolder on the palate yet more refined in its execution. And while the grain complexity shines through, the real surprise for me is the depth of sweetness attained. It all starts with the exceptional heirloom corn from our local farmers, and then our distillation methods coax the maximum flavor from our mash. Our unique sugar maple charcoal we make also adds an unexpected nuance. We take pride in genuinely hand crafting our spirits from the absolute best grain grown in Tennessee."
About Fugitives Spirits
The Fugitives were a group of Vanderbilt writers and philosophers that included John Crowne Ransom and Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Penn Warren. What began as a group of well-educated men getting together to argue about poetry quickly became a group championing agrarian traditions and self-reliance, while warning against large-scale, depersonalized industry. Whiskey throughout American history simply starts with good farming, a tradition Fugitives Spirits intends to continue by honoring the Tennessee farmer with a genuine Tennessee agricultural whiskey, made with the greatest craftsmanship.
Just say 'gran-goose-ee-YAY!'
