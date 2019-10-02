Frito-Lay and Feed the Children Unite to Fight Hunger in Atlanta at Eighth Annual Event

Eight Hundred Local Families to Receive Week of Supplies of Food, other Essential Items at Atlanta Event



ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frito-Lay's ongoing national partnership with Feed the Children is on its eighth year giving back to Atlanta residents. Families, pre-identified by the African American Association of Georgia (AAAG), will receive enough food to supplement meals for a week plus daily essentials.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. ET at Lakewood Stadium, 1995 Lakewood Ave., Atlanta, Ga. Volunteers from PepsiCo, Frito-Lay, Feed the Children and the AAAG will be onsite serving families and assisting with distribution during the event.

Since 2010, Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo, and Feed the Children have provided more than 88,000 families across the U.S. everyday care items and food. The annual event is part of a larger initiative between the organizations to provide much-needed resources in effort to fight childhood hunger in Atlanta.

Today, more than 22 percent of the population in Atlanta lives below the poverty line.1

"I've been part of our Feed the Children events in Atlanta since the beginning, and it's a time of year I look forward to annually to give back in my city," said Scott Closson, sales zone director, South Georgia zone, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. "Today's event in Atlanta will provide a direct hand up to 800 deserving families in a community that means so much to our PepsiCo and Frito-Lay associates. Every little bit counts to make an impact."

"We are not only providing food and essentials to Atlanta families—but also hope," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO, Feed the Children. "Hope for a better future is made possible thanks to our partners at PepsiCo and African American Association of Georgia who play a vital role in helping us create a world where no child goes to bed hungry."

Each qualifying recipient at today's event will be given a variety of products, including donations from Frito-Lay, Pepsi and Quaker:

One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items

One 10-pound box of personal-care items

One box of AVON products

products Variety of Frito-Lay products

PepsiCo beverages

Life Original Cereal

Quaker Oatmeal

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $16 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

1http://www.city-data.com/poverty/poverty-Atlanta-Georgia.html

