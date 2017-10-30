A Friendsgiving Feast

Sides, drinks and leftovers perfect for sharing with friends

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Friendsgiving is the perfect opportunity to celebrate your second family with festive, fun recipes that stray a bit away from traditional fare.

"Friendsgiving is often held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving," said Chef Kevan Vetter of the McCormick Kitchens. "It's more of a potluck party than a traditional Thanksgiving – everyone is usually assigned a dish. Instead of stuffing or a green bean casserole, bring a dish that's a little more fun, like corn pudding with a dash of smoky heat from chipotle chili pepper."

These recipes for a caramelized Brie and a chocolatey red wine from the McCormick kitchens are also sure to please. If your party falls after the big day, put those turkey leftovers to good use with a cheesy turkey crescent ring perfect for feeding a group of friends.

Find more recipes to share with friends this season at McCormick.com.

Leftover Turkey Taco Crescent Ring

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 10

1

package McCormick Original Taco Seasoning Mix, divided

2

tablespoons butter

1

cup finely chopped onion

2

cups shredded, cooked turkey

1

can (15 1/4 ounces) whole-kernel corn, drained

1

can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and chilies, drained

1

garlic clove, minced

1

container (8 ounces) whipped cream cheese

2

cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

2

packages (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent dinner rolls

Heat oven to 375 F. Reserve 1 teaspoon taco seasoning mix in small bowl; set aside.

In medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes, or until tender. Add turkey, corn, tomatoes, garlic and remaining seasoning mix. Cook and stir 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in cream cheese and 1 cup shredded cheese.

Unroll crescent roll dough on greased or parchment paper-lined baking pan. Separate into triangles. Arrange triangles to resemble sun with center open. Press dough where bottoms of triangles overlap. Spoon turkey mixture in ring where dough overlaps. Fold triangle points over filling, tucking into bottom layer to secure. Continue until entire ring is enclosed.

Bake 15 minutes, or until golden brown.

In bowl, stir remaining shredded cheese into reserved seasoning mix. Remove ring from oven. Sprinkle with cheese mixture. Bake 5 minutes longer, or until cheese is melted.

Serve with desired toppings, such as shredded lettuce, sour cream or guacamole.

Slow Cooker Red Wine Hot Chocolate

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Servings: 14

1

bottle (750 milliliters) red wine

8

cups whole milk

1

can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1

package (12 ounces) dark chocolate chips

1

teaspoon McCormick Ground Nutmeg

4

McCormick Cinnamon Sticks

Place all ingredients in slow cooker. Cover.

Cook 60-70 minutes on high, or until chocolate is melted and mixture is heated through, stirring every 15 minutes.

Reduce heat to low. Serve from slow cooker.

Chipotle Corn Pudding

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Servings: 8

1/4

cup cornstarch

1/4

cup sugar

2

teaspoons McCormick Minced Onions

1 1/2

teaspoons McCormick Ground Mustard

1

teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Sicilian Sea Salt

1/4

teaspoon McCormick Chipotle Chili Pepper

4

eggs

1/2

cup milk

1/4

cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted

2

cans (14 3/4 ounces each) creamed corn

1

can (15 1/4 ounces) whole- kernel corn, drained

nonstick cooking spray

Heat oven to 400 F. In small bowl, mix cornstarch, sugar, onions, mustard, sea salt and chili pepper until well blended; set aside.

In large bowl, lightly beat eggs. Stir in milk, butter and all corn. Gently stir in cornstarch mixture until well blended. Pour into 2 1/2-quart baking dish sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.

Bake 1 hour, or until set, stirring halfway through cooking. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Pecan Pie Brie

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Servings: 12

1/2

cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2

teaspoon McCormick Ground Cinnamon

1/4

teaspoon salt

1/8

teaspoon McCormick Ground Nutmeg

3

tablespoons butter, divided

1

cup pecans, chopped

1/2

cup light corn syrup

2

tablespoons water

1

teaspoon McCormick Pure Vanilla Extract

1/2

teaspoon McCormick Rum Extract

1

wheel Brie cheese, warmed

In small bowl, mix brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg until blended. Set aside.

In large skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add pecans; toast 5-7 minutes, or until golden brown, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to low.

Stir remaining butter, corn syrup, water, vanilla extract, rum extract and brown sugar mixture into skillet. Cook and stir until butter is melted and mixture is heated through. Remove from heat. Mixture will thicken as it cools.

Spoon over warmed Brie.

