Fressko Shows How Far the Water Bottle Has Come Since 1622

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fressko's premium glass- and bamboo-encased stainless steel flasks and infusers are a big upgrade from the first water bottle developed in 17th Century England.

Later, bottling water grew popular in Europe and the United States as many companies marketed water from natural springs, which many thought had medicinal powers.

The demand for bottled water increased during the 1800s because people feared cholera and typhoid, but production began to fall when an English doctor ended the waterborne typhoid epidemic through the use of chlorine.

The next big development came in 1973 when plastic bottles, a much cheaper alternative to their glass counterparts, were introduced.

But these early glass and plastic bottles don't compare to Fressko's eco-friendly glass, stainless steel, and bamboo flasks.

"The water bottle certainly has come a long way since 1622," said Hayley Culley, marketing director for Fressko. "For almost 400 years, people didn't recycle glass water bottles, and plastic bottles have been polluting our oceans for almost 50 years."

"At Fressko, we created quality, reusable flasks that can be used for hot and cold drinks," Culley said. "Our philosophy is simple: Be kind to mother earth, to others and to yourself."

As a company, Fressko, with its eco-friendly philosophy, has created sustainable, reusable alternatives to plastic, rubber or paper cups. These containers are 100 percent BPA free and designed for durability and ease of use.

Introduced to the U.S. market in 2018, Fressko's initial product line included three glass and two bamboo flasks. Fressko recently added two new products:

Color Collection, which is a series of infuser flasks in a variety of colors: lagoon, floss, coal, denim, snow and clay.

Camino, which is a 12-ounce reusable coffee cup featuring a color-coated, scratch-resistant exterior and a stainless steel interior, is designed for long-term durability. The cup can be placed under the spout of a coffee machine and includes internal barista markings.

All Fressko flasks are leak-proof.

"The evolution of the water bottle has not stopped at Fressko," Culley said. "We will continue to develop and innovate new products for today's modern consumer."

