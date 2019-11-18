Freeze Holiday Moments with Auntie Anne's® New Hot Chocolate Frost

Topped with whipped cream and HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup, the frosty new limited-time menu item is perfect for sharing sweet moments together



LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all hot chocolate lovers! Auntie Anne's, the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, is celebrating the holiday season with the launch of Hot Chocolate Frost. This festive, limited-time delight is a frozen twist on a classic holiday favorite. It's the perfect way to help people enjoy life's little pleasures and savor the season with friends and family.

Auntie Anne's Hot Chocolate Frost is a delicious frozen hot chocolate beverage topped with whipped cream and a generous drizzle of rich HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup. Pair this frosty sip with a freshly baked, hot-outta-the-oven pretzel for a sweet and salty holiday combo!

"We all know the holidays can be hectic," said Marcel Nahm, Auntie Anne's Vice President of Marketing. "We just want Hot Chocolate Frost to lift our guests from the stress and add a touch of happiness to their day. And perhaps, help them make a holiday memory with a friend or loved one."

Hot Chocolate Frost is available at stores nationwide through January 5, 2020. Additionally, Auntie Anne's is partnering with Grubhub for an exclusive delivery offer. From November 18, 2019 through January 5, 2020, Auntie Anne's fans can unlock a free small Hot Chocolate Frost with $12 purchase on Grubhub, easily findable on mobile in the Grubhub Perks tab, valid for delivery only at participating locations.*

For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To find an Auntie Anne's location near you, visit auntieannes.com/locations.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With more than 1,800 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzels for catering through AuntieAnnes.com/catering. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive the latest offers – including a free pretzel for your birthday – download the My Pretzel Perks app.

*See here for additional terms and restrictions.

Media Contact:

Allison + Partners

Elisabeth O'Neill

AuntieAnnes@allisonpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freeze-holiday-moments-with-auntie-annes-new-hot-chocolate-frost-300958760.html

SOURCE Auntie Anne's