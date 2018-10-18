Freedonia Analyst Chad Henry to Present at Beverage Industry Webinar: Innovation: The Evolving Beverage Market

CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chad Henry, Industry Analyst with The Freedonia Group, will be participating in Beverage Industry's annual New Product Development Webinar on October 23 at 2:00 PM EDT. Experts will detail how manufacturers are balancing the evolving trends of today's consumers when developing new beverages.

To register for the free event, visit the Beverage Industry's registration page:

https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=2ABA91E7-9AF8-4CD2-BB1F-EB88D9489EBD&LangLocaleID=1033&AffiliateData=speakers

Webinar attendees will learn about:

Reinvention of traditional beverage categories

The impact convenience has on new product development

The proliferation of better-for-you beverages

The role packaging plays in product development

With a series of informative slides, Mr. Henry will discuss sustainability, convenience and online shopping in the realm of packaging for beverages.

For more information about The Freedonia Group's packaging studies visit the category page: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-category/pack/packaging.htm

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning.

