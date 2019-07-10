It’s 7-Eleven’s birthday, and it’ll give away free Slurpees if it wants to. On July 11, also known as 7-Eleven Day, the chain will serve an estimated 9 million small Slurpees to customers across the U.S., and nobody has to pay for a single one.

In Beyoncé’s hit song “7/11,” she says, “Man it feel like rollin’ dice, seven twice, seven twice,” which may or may not have been a bit of foreshadowing for this day because 7-Eleven is giving out not one but two Slurpees to each person who rolls through on “B’Day.” Get it?

To receive the additional freebie, sign up for 7-Eleven’s 7Rewards app. When you claim the first Slurpee, have the cashier scan your phone and then you’ll be credited for a second one of any size redeemable within 30 days. The virtual coupon for that can be found in the app.



Courtesy of 7-Eleven

Last but not least, customers can use the 7NOW app now through July 12 and receive a free medium Slurpee, but they still have to pay small basket and delivery fees. There is no delivery charge on the first three orders for newcomers, though. 7NOW staffers will bring your items to your home, work or thousands of other pinpoints in parks, beaches, entertainment venues and other public locations.

So yeah, go get your free Slurpees, people.The convenience store chain will honor the annual promotion on the 11th day of the seventh month from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last. On the same day, you can also get Big Bite Hot Dogs, Hot Pizza Slices, limited-edition Cherry Slurpee Cookies and Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders all for just $1 each. If you’d rather spend a pretty penny on quick eats, check out the world’s most expensive burgers, cheesesteaks and other “cheap” dishes.