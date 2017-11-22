In a state saturated with dive bars, sports bars, and other various watering holes, an establishment needs to find a particular hook to stand out in Wisconsin. Bavarian Bierhaus, in the Milwaukee suburbs, thought it had a winning promotion: free beer and a Bloody Mary bar from the beginning of every Green Bay Packers game until the Packers score.

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading the team, the bar rarely dished out free beer for more than a quarter. And then, in week 6, the unthinkable happened: Rodgers broke his collarbone and backup QB Brett Hundley was called to lead the team.

The bar held on to its promotion through a few bumpy weeks, where the team held its own but ultimately lost each game. And then, last weekend, the Baltimore Ravens came to Lambeau Field and completely stifled the Packers offense, handing the Packers their first shutout in over a decade — which meant the taps kept flowing at the Bierhaus.

In the end, the restaurant served between 275 and 300 beers to 200 guests, general manager Scott Bell told WTMJ radio. (This Wisconsinite can only assume that fans chose to leave rather than drown their sorrows in free beer while watching their favorite team get stomped.)

The restaurant plans to revive the promotion this weekend as the Packers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the team facing the best defense in the league, hopefully the bar is fully staffed and prepared for another long season. No word on which beer the bar is slinging for free (they called it a “game time decision” in a Facebook post) but I’d hope for a Spotted Cow from New Glarus Brewing Co., which produces The Daily Meal's selection for the best beer in Wisconsin. Find the rest of the best, in our list of the best beer in every state.