Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Launches Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship Foundation

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today it has launched the Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship Foundation in memoriam of the company's beloved co-founder and CEO Bill Simon. As a testament to Simon's passion for education and commitment to helping all achieve a brighter future, the scholarship foundation was created to support Freddy's team members' pursuit of post-secondary education in college or vocational programs and made possible through generous contributions from franchisees, vendor partners, the corporate office team, and members of the community.

"Freddy's has achieved substantial success over the past several years, and we know that we didn't get here alone. The dedication and passion of our team members has been the driving force behind all of our achievements, and we're proud to turn our appreciation into action through the launch of the Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship Foundation," said Ben Simon, President of the Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship Foundation and Vice President of Operations for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "Bill worked tirelessly to build a brand that is rooted in family values, and we look forward to honoring his belief in the importance of education through our new scholarship program for years to come."

This year marked the first time all Freddy's team members had the opportunity to apply for the Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship, and the company recently awarded a total of $20,000 to 30 company team members. Through Freddy's generosity, the scholarship recipients will be able to pursue their dream of receiving an education at some of the nation's largest universities, including Arizona State University, the University of Kansas, the University of Colorado Boulder, Wichita State University, and more. The deadline for next year's recipients will be in early June 2019.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations. Applicants must be Freddy's team members in good standing with one year of employment completed (minimum of 750 hours). Applicants must also be current students or high school seniors who are prospective students in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.

