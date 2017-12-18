Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Growing in Pennsylvania

- Fast-Casual Concept Signs Franchise Agreement to Bring Additional Locations to the Philadelphia Metropolitan Area -

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today it has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to grow its footprint in Pennsylvania, which will bring eight new restaurants to Montgomery County. Freddy's made its debut in the Philadelphia metro area in 2012 with a Broomall location. A second area location opened last year in West Chester.

"Over the past year, we've been focusing more on expanding Freddy's across the United States and are seeing the results of those efforts," said Randy Simon, President & CEO. "The Northeast has been a target market for development and as we approach the end of 2017, we're thrilled to be closing out the year with an agreement in Pennsylvania. With two existing locations in the state, guests have come to know us for our savory menu items and unique atmosphere and we look forward to bringing additional locations for residents to enjoy all that Freddy's has to offer."

Under the new agreement, franchisee Matt Melvin will develop eight new locations across Montgomery County. Melvin has more than two decades of experience in the restaurant industry, stemming from his involvement in a family-run restaurant that has been operating for the past 28 years. His knowledge and expertise are valuable to Freddy's expansion efforts and will help fuel the company's growth in the Northeast.

"Growing up in the food service industry, I've learned the ins and outs of running a restaurant. When it came to finding a concept I wanted to be a part of, Freddy's was the obvious choice. The company has values that mirror my own along with an unparalleled network of support for franchisees," commented Melvin. "Montgomery County is the perfect home for Freddy's signature frozen custard and I'm looking forward to being a part of the brand's expansion right here in my own backyard."

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S. Specifically in the Northeast; markets are available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. New franchisees agree to develop at least four locations within their negotiated territory. For more information about development opportunities, contact Markus Scholler, Vice President of Franchise Development, or visit www.freddysusa.com/franchising.

Freddy's was founded in 2002 by brothers Bill and Randy Simon, and their friend and business partner, Scott Redler. The restaurant was named after Bill and Randy's father, Freddy Simon, a decorated World War II veteran whose family values and tradition of service are the company's foundations. Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, Chicago dogs, and other savory items along with its signature desserts prepared with premium frozen custard churned fresh throughout the day. Today, 281 Freddy's restaurants serve a total of 31 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the east coast states to Florida. In 2017, Freddy's has been named for a fifth time to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list (ranked #41), and has, for the fourth year in a row, been included as one of the top 10 on Franchise Times magazine's Fast & Serious list. Other notable accomplishments include several consecutive years on Inc. Magazine's 500/5000 list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies," a feature on Consumer Reports'® lists of best burgers, cleanest fast-food restaurants and those with the best service last published in 2014, and first-place winner of many local newspaper readers' choice categories throughout the U.S. including Best Burger, Best Fries, Best Hot Dog and Best Dessert. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

