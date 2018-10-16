Freddy's Donates $15,000 to Kids in Need Foundation

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today that it donated $15,000 to the Kids In Need Foundation, which provides free school supplies to teachers and students most in need across the country. Since 2016, Freddy's has raised more than $40,000 for the nonprofit organization through its annual National Frozen Custard Day promotion.

"In the three short years of Freddy's partnership with the Kids In Need Foundation, it has helped impact the lives of hundreds of children. This generous donation emphasizes the value they place on positively influencing those in need," said Kristine Cohn, Senior Director of Development and Corporate Partnerships for Kids In Need Foundation. "We love partnering with a company that not only shares our passion but also makes it a priority to invoke positive change."

The Kids In Need Foundation is a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995 and has distributed a total of $1 Billion in school supplies, directly benefiting 6.2 million students and 200,000 teachers in 2017. The Kids In Need Foundation's mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students at schools where at least 70% of students are enrolled in the federal free or reduced lunch program.

The donation stems from the brand's National Frozen Custard Day promotion earlier this year, where Freddy's sold its single cone, single dish and custard cookie for $1 each and donated half of the sales from the promotion on August 8. Freddy's donated the $15,000 to the Kids In Need Foundation during a check presentation, which took place yesterday at the Project Teacher location in Wichita, Kansas.

"We're elated that turnout for this year's National Frozen Custard Day was the largest to date," said Scott Redler, co-founder and COO for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "The support from our team members and FredHeads nationwide enabled our brand to make such a meaningful donation to an organization that impacts the lives of so many. As a company with strong roots in family values, we strive to continuously support students across America that are in need of school supplies to create a brighter future."

About Freddy's

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, more than 300 Freddy's restaurants serve 31 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy's has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, Franchise Times magazine's 2018 Fast & Serious top 10, Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 top 50, Inc. Magazine's "Fastest-Growing Private Companies" 2018 list and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

About The Kids In Need Foundation

