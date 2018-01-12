Francis Ford Coppola Winery Returns As The Go-To Wine Of Award Season

Winery to Continue Innovative Partnerships with Sundance Film Festival® & Oscars®The Family Coppola Also Reveals 5 Finalists of the Francis Coppola Director's Short Film Competition

GEYSERVILLE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Francis Ford Coppola Winery announced today its return as the go-to wine for award season with the renewal of partnerships with the Sundance Institute and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. For the second year in a row, the winery will be the exclusive wine sponsor of the Sundance Film Festival. Six-time Oscar® winner Francis Ford Coppola's eponymous winery will also be the sole wine brand poured at the 90th Oscars® and Governors Ball, the Academy's official post-Oscars® celebration.

Attendees of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival will have several opportunities to interact with Francis Ford Coppola Winery. Select wines are being served at official Sundance Institute events. In addition, attendees can visit the winery's activation at the Festival Co-Op on Main Street, dubbed "The Coppola Club." Guests will be able to immerse themselves in a unique film experience and screen The Family Coppola's first original branded short film, "The Red Stain," directed by Rodrigo Saavedra. In this innovative club space, The Family Coppola will premiere the new Diamond Collection Pavilion Chardonnay* and introduce an exclusive new rewards program for The Family Coppola insiders. Peet's Coffee® will be available for guests seeking a respite from the cold.

While at Sundance, The Family Coppola will also announce the winner of the Francis Coppola Director's Short Film Competition, a collaboration with Francis Ford Coppola Winery and Zoetrope: All-Story, at a private venue. The five competition finalists, as selected by accomplished filmmaker and entrepreneur Roman Coppola, are Jon Ayon, Gus Péwé, David Bornstein, Odessa Young and Matt Nelsen. Film buffs can cast their vote for the competition's Viewer's Choice Award at www.TheCoppolaClub.com.

"We conceived of the competition as a call to action, as a catalyst for anyone with the ambition to make a film to do just that. We've been encouraged by the response, and grateful for the introduction to such inventive and imaginative work, especially from new and emerging filmmakers," said Roman Coppola.

Festival fans not in attendance may join in the virtual fun by visiting www.TheCoppolaClub.com, following @CoppolaWine on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and by following the hashtag #CoppolaWine.

As award season extends into March, Francis Ford Coppola Winery wines will also be poured at the 90th Oscars ceremony and Governors Ball on March 4. Francis Ford Coppola and Winemaker Corey Beck worked together to design custom wine blends and commemorative labels for the occasion. These wines will be available at www.FrancisFordCoppolaWinery.com.

About The Family Coppola

The Family Coppola encompasses all of the things Francis loves most—cinema, wine, food, resorts and adventure—and embraces quality, authenticity and pleasure as a backbone to each of these vibrant business endeavors. Anchored in Sonoma County, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, known for its superior level of quality and integrity, is, as Francis puts it, "a wine wonderland, a park of pleasure where people of all ages can enjoy all the best things in life: food, wine, music, dancing, games, swimming and performances of all types. A place to celebrate the love of life." Coppola's second foray into Sonoma County came in 2015 with the launch of Virginia Dare Winery, American wines since 1835, ushering in a new era of elevated quality and vineyard-specific wines. The Family Coppola are lovers not only of wine, but spirits as well. Great Women Spirits—small-batch, house-crafted, classically styled spirits—are a collection of spirits as unique and remarkable as the women they honor. The Family Coppola Hideaways are a collection of unique properties where adventure meets serenity. Drawing upon inspiration from his film career and travels around the globe to the far-reaching corners of the world, Francis created each resort, embracing off-the-beaten-track locations and making each locale an ideal destination for exploring the natural wonders of the area while relaxing in tranquil surroundings. Additionally, The Family Coppola operates a venerable film production company, American Zoetrope; the award-winning literary and art magazine, Zoetrope: All-Story; Cafe Zoetrope in San Francisco's iconic Sentinel Building in North Beach; and Mammarella Foods, an authentic line of premium organic pastas and sauces. www.TheFamilyCoppola.com.

About Peet's Coffee

Peet's Coffee® is a U.S. specialty coffee company founded by Alfred Peet in 1966 in Berkeley, California. Mr. Peet grew up in the coffee trade and moved to America from Holland after World War II. His coffee style was unlike anything Americans had ever tasted before—small batches, fresh beans and a superior quality roast that is rich and complex. Mr. Peet's influence on the artisan coffee movement inspired a new generation of coffee entrepreneurs, including the founders of Starbucks. Today, Peet's upholds its commitment to delivering a premium product by continuing to source the world's best beans, hand-roast in small batches, and craft every beverage by hand. Peet's asserts a strict standard of freshness to ensure optimum flavor, including a unique direct store delivery network serving over 15,000 grocery stores to personally vet the freshness date on every bag. Peet's is dedicated to growing its business through its retail, grocery and e-commerce channels while maintaining the superior quality of its coffee. Peet's is also proud of its status as the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets.

*Diamond Collection Pavilion will not be available for tastings in the Festival Co-Op.

