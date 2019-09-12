Francis Ford Coppola Receives 2019 Wine Enthusiast Lifetime Achievement Award

Six-time Academy Award winning director, screenwriter and entrepreneur is honored for industry innovation, creativity, quality product and more than 40 years in winemaking

GEYSERVILLE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Coppola, a global lifestyle brand that represents specialties in award-winning wine, wineries, resorts, spirits, film, food, adventure and more, announces today that its Chairman, Francis Ford Coppola, is recognized as the 2019 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award honors industry legends whose decades of innovative and groundbreaking work have indelibly altered the face of the wine world and beyond. Past winners have included icons like Robert Mondavi, Ernest and Julio Gallo and Jess Jackson. Francis Ford Coppola is receiving this distinction based on significant contributions impacting the wine industry and achievements in growing a broad portfolio of wines from some of the most prestigious American Viticultural Areas (AVAs). Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Wine Star Awards, Wine Enthusiast honors the individuals and companies that have made outstanding achievements in the wine and alcohol beverage world.

"It's rare when someone achieves phenomenal success in two such diverse and creative fields as cinema and winemaking, but this speaks to the genius of Francis Ford Coppola," says Adam Strum, Chairman and Publisher of Wine Enthusiast. "Over the decades, he has deftly increased worldwide awareness of California wines while at the same time taking on a forward-thinking, historic role for Napa Valley with the restoration of Inglenook back to its former glory. In Sonoma County, he has led the way by creating a family-friendly environment for people to experience the joys of wine country at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery. His bold moves have had a major impact on the future of the wine business."

Commenting on the award, Mr. Coppola says, "I'm humbled by this recognition. I'd always entertained the idea of having enough land to grow some grapes and make a little bit of homemade wine to share with friends, as my grandfather and uncles had done when I was growing up. In the mid 1970s this became a reality for my family and now with forty years in winemaking, quality and authenticity of our wines are particularly important because our name is on the label. You can trust that we stand by it. If it's a wine, we enjoy drinking it together, if it's a resort, it was found, imagined, built and frequented by our family."

Corey Beck, CEO and Chief Winemaker of The Family Coppola adds, "Mr. Coppola continues to inspire us to use creativity, passion and teamwork in all that we do within The Family Coppola business. He is progressive, a risk-taker and the respect for his family and heritage shapes his priorities and perspective. It's natural that his wine business is anchored by such strong values and innovative experiences that bring people together."

The Family Coppola is known for innovation with four wineries in California and Oregon. Francis Ford Coppola Winery was the first to put wine in a can in 2004 with its popular Sofia brand. The award-winning winery located in the heart of Alexander Valley features a swimming pool with European-style cabines, a movie gallery, a performing arts Pavilion, a culinary garden, wine tasting bars, a restaurant, full bar, and a park area with game tables and bocce courts.

The 2019 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Lifetime Achievement Award will be celebrated in Wine Enthusiast's special "Best of Year" issue available starting November 14, 2019 and will be honored at the 20th Annual Wine Star Awards, a black-tie gala in January 2020 in San Francisco. All of the winners represent the current beverage culture, and they're linked by their fearless passion for change, business acumen and savvy for anticipating what's next in the world of wine and beyond.

The Family Coppola encompasses all of the things Francis loves most—cinema, wine, food, resorts and adventure—and embraces quality, authenticity and pleasure as a backbone to each of these vibrant business endeavors. Anchored in Sonoma County, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, known for its superior level of quality and integrity, is, as Francis puts it, "a wine wonderland, a park of pleasure where people of all ages can enjoy all the best things in life: food, wine, music, dancing, games, swimming and performances of all types. A place to celebrate the love of life." Coppola's second foray into Sonoma County came in 2015 with the launch of Virginia Dare Winery, American wines since 1835, ushering in a new era of elevated quality and vineyard-specific wines. Domaine de Broglie is the newest high-end wine brand and vineyard in esteemed Willamette Valley honoring science, history, discovery and premium Oregon wines. The Family Coppola are lovers not only of wine, but spirits as well. Great Women Spirits—small-batch, house-crafted, classically styled spirits—are a collection of spirits as unique and remarkable as the women they honor. The Family Coppola Hideaways are a collection of unique properties where adventure meets serenity. Drawing upon inspiration from his film career and travels around the globe to the far-reaching corners of the world, Francis created each resort, embracing off the beaten path locations and making each locale an ideal destination for exploring the natural wonders of the area while relaxing in tranquil surroundings. Additionally, The Family Coppola operates a venerable film production company, American Zoetrope; the award-winning literary and art magazine, Zoetrope: All-Story; Cafe Zoetrope in San Francisco's iconic Sentinel Building in North Beach; and Mammarella Foods, an authentic line of premium organic pastas and sauces.

