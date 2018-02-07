Four Loko Kicks Off 2018 With the Launch of Four Loko Black

The Leading Single-Can FMB Adds to Its Popular Lineup

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Four Loko officially announced its newest product, Four Loko Black, a cryptic name that encourages consumers to determine the latest flavor for themselves. Known for giving their fans the chance to discover and describe new flavors on their own terms, Four Loko Black follows Four Loko Gold as the second mystery flavor in the brand's Camo can series.

"Four Loko has always been a brand that connects directly with our fans and this new product gives them another opportunity to create their own Four Loko stories with an enticing new flavor they have to actually try in order to decipher what it is," said Jaisen Freeman, the company's co-founder. "We are always striving to give our fans new chances to share experiences and Four Loko Black is the perfect beverage to create excitement amongst friends."

The can's artwork features a black and grey camouflage design with bold, neon green accents. Meant for pre-parties and other celebratory gatherings, Four Loko hopes to encourage a friendly debate among consumers about what the flavor could be.

The release of Four Loko Black follows a stellar 2017 with the Four Loko family garnering the title for the best-selling 24-ounce flavored malt beverage in convenience stores1. The Four Loko brand currently dominates the 14% ABV segment of the flavored malt beverage category, accounting for 93% of total dollars2.

The brand will also be supporting the new product's launch with several partnerships and events. Four Loko is partnering with the popular DJ, Flosstradamus, on a series of shows labeled, "Hi Def Nights," taking place this March in Chicago, Miami and Mexico City. In addition, Four Loko Black will be the title sponsor for hip hop artist Riff Raff's nationwide "Neon Black" Tour, which kicks off February 28th in Gainesville, Florida and then crisscrosses the country throughout April. Of course, the brand will also be present at other music festivals and events throughout the year.

"Working with popular artists, such as Flosstradamus and Riff Raff, gives us the opportunity to connect directly with our fans at events that are relevant to them," said Freeman. "We have big plans for Four Loko Black in 2018 and these partnerships give us some exciting momentum as the product hits the shelves. If the launch of Four Loko Gold is any indication, we think consumers will love it."

Four Loko Black is available in 23.5-ounce cans at 14% ABV and is currently rolling out across the country. It will have nationwide distribution by February 2018.

Phusion Projects, LLC, is a Chicago-based multi-brand alcoholic beverage company that sells products including Four Loko, Moskato Life, Earthquake and John Daly's Grip It and Sip It both domestically and globally.

Since the company's inception, Phusion Projects has encouraged fans to unfold their own Four Loko story, while being committed to operating as a responsible member of the alcoholic beverage industry. To learn more about Four Loko products, please visit fourloko.com.

1 – IRI Total US Convenience 1 CT 24/25OZ Flavored Malt Beverage Brand Families Dollars YTD Ended 12/3/17

2 – IRI Total US Convenience Single 14% Flavored Malt Beverage Segment Dollars 13-Weeks Ended 12/3/17

