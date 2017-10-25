Four Ardagh Group Customers Win Clear Choice Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a division of Ardagh Group and a leading producer of glass containers for the food and beverage industries in the United States, is pleased to announce that four of its customers were awarded Clear Choice Awards by the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI) this week. Ardagh Group manufactures the award-winning glass packaging for Wicked Weed Brewing's Coolcumber, Boathouse Beverage LLC's SpikedSeltzer, Newell Brands' Ball® Sharing Jars and Constellation Brands' Robert Mondavi Private Selection.

The unique glass bottle Ardagh Group manufactured for Wicked Weed Brewing won GPI's Clear Choice Award in the Beer and Cider category. Beginning at the neck of the bottle, an embossed hops plant brings the design to a clean finish, and the amber glass preserves the mouth-watering taste of cucumber with a hint of juniper berries in this golden ale. In a mix of brisk basil and freshly grown cucumbers, Coolcumber set out to replicate summer in a bottle.

The customized bottle Ardagh Group manufactured for Boathouse Beverage LLC won GPI's Clear Choice Award in the Flavored Alcohol Beverage category. SpikedSeltzer is a category-creating, all-natural alcoholic beverage. Purified water mixed with natural ingredients fills the flint (clear) glass embossed with waves to resemble the ocean. Whether it's straight from the glass or mixed in your favorite cocktail, SpikedSeltzer is the perfect refresher.

The classic, tasteful design Ardagh Group manufactured for Newell Brands Ball® Sharing Jars won GPI's Clear Choice Award in the Food category. When it comes to glass integrity, Newell Brands recognizes the need for durable, high-quality glass. From canning and gifting to crafting, the modern design of the Sharing Jars provides a better view of what's inside the container. For every package of Sharing Jars purchased, Newell Brands has partnered with Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to donate four meals to those in need.

The elegant glass wine bottle Ardagh Group manufactured for Constellation Brands' Robert Mondavi Winery won GPI's Clear Choice Award in the Wine category. Founded in 1994, the Robert Mondavi Private Selection is now one of the most sought-after brands in the wine category. With only California's best Central Coast grapes picked from the vine, an intense fruit flavor is wrapped in every bottle. To represent a brand of this caliber, broad shoulders now encompass a tapered shape and flared bottom.

"Ardagh Group congratulates the outstanding products that were recognized with 2017 Clear Choice Awards," said Alex Robertson, Chief Commercial Officer at Ardagh Group's North American Glass division. "We are pleased to have brands, such as the Clear Choice Award winners, that choose glass packaging to preserve the products' integrity and collaborate with us to raise the bar and set the standard for innovative designs."

Since 1989, the Clear Choice Awards has honored consumer product goods (CPG) manufacturers who find unique ways to use glass packaging to tell the story of brands, create glass packaging designs that stand out on the shelf and demonstrate novel glass packaging looks.

The Clear Choice Awards are sponsored by the Glass Packaging Institute, the trade association representing the North American glass container manufacturers.

Awards were presented during BRANDPACKAGING's Packaging That Sells Conference in Chicago on Oct. 24.

