Founders Brewing Co. launches products in 12oz glass bottles by Ardagh Group

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a division of Ardagh Group , has partnered with Founders Brewing Co. to produce 12oz specially-designed glass bottles for its Solid Gold premium lager and CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout).

Solid Gold was originally released in cans in Feb. 2018 and is now available for the first time in 12oz glass bottles, sold in 12-pack cases in select markets across the U.S.

The barrel-aged champ CBS, previously released exclusively in 750ml glass bottles, is scheduled for release Nov. 1 in 12oz glass bottles for the very first time. CBS is the fifth and final release in Founders' 2019 barrel-aged series.

Both Solid Gold and CBS are packaged in a customized 12oz Heritage bottle, designed and manufactured in the U.S. by Ardagh Group. Using 100 percent and endlessly recyclable amber glass, the bottles feature the words 'Founders Brewing Co.' embossed on the neck.

"There's a perception of higher quality when beer is packaged in glass," said Brad Stevenson, Chief Production Officer at Founders Brewing Co. "Every drinking occasion is different and the vessel the product comes in should complement the experience. Founders is pleased to work with Ardagh Group in offering beers like Solid Gold and CBS in custom glass bottles. "Glass bottles are the most commonly used packaging format for the craft beer industry. According to the Brewers Association, glass bottles represent 59% of the total volume of craft beer packaged in the U.S. in 2018.

With the absolute volume of craft beer bottles still increasing, the 12oz glass beer bottle continues to dominate the glass market. Craft brewers like Founders Brewing Co. are launching new products in 12oz glass bottles for its premium, sustainable appeal.

"Ardagh Group enjoys collaborating with brands to create glass packaging that showcases and protects the integrity of our customers' products," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Group's North American Glass division. "We've worked closely with Founders Brewing Co. for the past four years and were thrilled when they asked us to help launch Solid Gold and CBS in 12oz glass bottles."

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. A proud sponsor of chasing the American dream, Founders launched the Chase Your What If campaign in January 2019 to inspire all beer fans to live life to its fullest. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries across five continents, employing more than 23,000 people with sales of $9bn.

