Founder of Tsamma Watermelon Juice Sarah Frey Participates in Maxim Group's Innovative Leaders in Beverage Conference

KEENES, Ill., Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Frey, President of Frey Farms, and Founding Farmer of Tsamma Watermelon Juice, was a panelist speaker during Maxim Group's Industry Trends in Health & Wellness panel Thursday, November 9th at Maxim Group's New York City executive offices (Chrysler Building, 405 Lexington Avenue). Frey was asked to participate as an innovator in the beverage industry and was joined by fellow beverage brand Founders & CEO's including John Carroll, EVP of Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Brands attending shared specific details on their concept, marketing strategies and supply chain management, followed by a question and answer session from the audience. As an industry expert, with more than 20 years in agriculture as one of the nation's largest watermelon growers and a member of the Watermelon Promotion Board, Frey shared her thoughts on the current market and where the Watermelon category is going in the future.

"It's very exciting to see the growth of watermelon juice over the past few years, with long term potential to compete with coconut water, as the nutrients in watermelon add increased functionality to the growing hydration market," said Founder of Tsamma Watermelon Juice. "In July our parent company, Frey Farms, opened the Poseyville juicing facility on our Indiana farm - leading the way with seed to bottle, vertical integration. We now control every facet of the process - the variety of melon, intelligent harvesting practices, cutting edge equipment, and a proprietary process to ensure quality, consistency, and nutrient preservation."

About Tsamma Watermelon Juice

Tsamma, pronounced (SAH-MAH), is the name of a hardy melon grown in the Kalahari Desert of Southern Africa, thought to be the mother ancestral variety of all melons. Tsamma Watermelon Juice, founded in 2014 by Sarah Frey, is grown, made and bottled by Frey Farms. The company has growing operations in Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Arkansas, Indiana, Illinois and in the panhandle of West Virginia. For more information, visit www.TsammaJuice.com. Follow Tsamma Watermelon Juice on social media on Facebook, Twitter at @TsammaJuice and on Instagram at @TsammaJuice.

