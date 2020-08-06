Former Starz Executive and General Counsel Joins SOBR Safe Board of Directors

Steve Beabout Bring Expertise in M&A, Corporate & Securities Law, Public Company Operations

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOBR™ Safe, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOBR) (www.sobrsafe.com), developers of the patented non-invasive alcohol detection system SOBR™Check, announced today that it continues to elevate its leadership capabilities with the addition of Steve Beabout to its Board of Directors. With his expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate and securities law and public company operations, Steve will play a critical role in SOBR Safe's capital markets and detection technology platform strategies.

For nearly 20 years Steve served as General Counsel and a Senior Officer of the cable and satellite network Starz, over which time he was promoted from Vice President to Executive Vice President and Secretary. He was part of the strategic senior management team that grew the business from a relative startup to a multibillion-dollar Nasdaq company. He was responsible for the negotiation of multimillion to billion-dollar contracts with the likes of Universal, Disney, Sony, Comcast, Time-Warner, Netflix and more. He was responsible for all legal aspects of the business, including sales, marketing, studio acquisitions, programing, human resources and general corporate operations. As General Counsel and Secretary he was heavily involved in public company governance. Steve is also an accomplished technology investor, with a focus on potentially disruptive, emerging growth solutions.

"I am proud to be involved with a company and core technology that I believe could make a profound impact on the safety of our communities," stated Steve Beabout. "As an investor myself in the recent financing, I look forward to working alongside this outstanding management team to commercialize SOBR™Check and execute SOBR Safe's broader detection technology platform strategy."

Followed SOBR Safe President & CEO Kevin Moore, "We believe that the addition of a proven leader like Steve Beabout to our Board is both a strong validation of our patented core architecture, and a critical component to the long-term success of our business. We are fortunate to attract a person of Steve's caliber, and believe ourselves well-positioned in each facet of our operations to accomplish a successful product launch and rollout."

About SOBR™ Safe, Inc. (www.sobrsafe.com)

SOBR Safe, Inc. has developed and patented a non-invasive alcohol sensing system – SOBR™Check. SOBRCheck is a potentially disruptive solution in alcohol consumption detection - a touch-based technology with anticipated applications in school buses, commercial trucking fleets, facility access control and more. Across industries, the headlines are consistent: alcohol is a clear and present danger - impaired operation destroys lives, families and companies alike. SOBR Safe's mission is to eliminate the destructive impact of alcohol on our roadways and workplaces…with just the touch of a finger.

