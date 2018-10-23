Former Red Bull UK CEO Announces New Line of CBD Detox Drinks For Liver Health, Designed to Tackle The Causes of Hangovers and Alcohol Addiction

Sober Up® to Add CBD Line of Products in Coming Months

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After exceeding initial funding goals with their Indiegogo campaign, Sober Up®, the liver detoxifier that tackles the cause of hangovers, has also announced an additional line to launch shortly. The new Sober Up® product will include CBD to its detox shot, representing the natural next step in the 'sober up' lifestyle.

The excitement and traction that Sober Up® has gained with their Indiegogo launch has been exhilarating according to CEO Harry Drnec. "We are blown away with the support and the information consumers are sending us," says Drnec.

When asked why CBD, Drnec replied, "Each and every day we're seeing more and more of the health benefits that come from CBD in medical studies…and recently CBD has been shown to have a further benefit for liver health."

Alcohol addiction is a leading cause of global health concerns, and consuming large amounts of alcohol can damage the liver and brain, no matter the frequency. CBD has shown potential to mitigate all of these risks: in studies done on mice, CBD antioxidants have proved to protect the liver and to serve as neuroprotectors, preventing damage to the brain caused by alcohol. A further study amongst smokers trying to give up has shown that those taking CBD versus placebo were 40% more successful indicating that CBD has significant benefit in relation to addictive behaviors.

This is a new, healthier way to think about alcohol consumption. Sober Up® is a natural way to boost the body's own defenses, limiting exposure to health risks and counteracting harmful side effects that can be felt immediately.

For more information, visit the Sober Up® Indiegogo campaign at https://igg.me/at/soberup

