Former PepsiCo-East President, Michael Lorelli, Joins Cannabiniers' Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabiniers, a beverage, technology & brand management company revolutionizing the cannabis industry with first to market, patented, safe, natural and fast acting infusion technology, today announces Michael Lorelli as the company's newest board member. Former President of PepsiCo-East, Lorelli brings his decades-long experience focused on building brands and managing public and private boards, to chairing key committees of the Board. This is the first step in a series of moves that will further build out the company's Board of Directors to enhance leadership and brand strength.

Cannabiniers forecasts marijuana-infused beverages could become a multi-billion dollar market in the U.S. in the next four years. Beverage makers are taking advantage of the opportunity as revenue from cannabis beverages could outpace the general demand for cannabis products twofold, capturing 20% of the market for marijuana edibles by 2022.

"Having led high performing businesses from all angles, including manufacturing, distribution, sales and agreements, I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and help Cannabiniers achieve rapid success in this emerging industry," said Michael Lorelli. "Cannabiniers has already positioned itself as a leader in the fast growing and ever-evolving cannabis industry, I'm thrilled to be supporting this groundbreaking company as it continues to disrupt the trillion dollar CPG industry."

Lorelli has held a variety of corporate director seats in both public and private companies. During his decade with PepsiCo, Inc., Michael served as President of Pizza Hut International, President of PepsiCola's Eastern U.S. bottling operations, and Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCola North America. He has chaired committees of several Public companies, and currently serves on the boards of several businesses.

"Our business is growing in every way possible, from revenues, people, real estate, and complexity; as such it is a top priority for management to ensure that we develop and grow governance at a pace that matches or exceed the company's growth rate," commented Timothy Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cannabiniers. "We are excited to have Mike join our company, as a former President of Pepsi Co (a Fortune 50 Company), responsible for over a billion dollars in annual revenues Mike brings priceless experience, structure and vision to our organization. We see this as an indicator of where public and corporate opinion is regarding cannabis (THC and CBD), as well as an indicator of how our brands are perceived by CPG Professionals, CPG corporations and the market."

Cannabiniers' vision is to create revolutionary products that are safe, natural, responsible, and lifestyle integrated; through which Cannabiniers' brands will normalize cannabis consumption for both medical and adult use as part of daily life.

