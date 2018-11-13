ForeverGreen's Revolutionary KetonX Attracts Major Distributors Worldwide

Increased sales have already begun in South Africa, Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia

ForeverGreen™ Worldwide Corporation (OTC: FVRG), a global direct marketing company and provider of health and wellness products, announces key players dominating the KetonX movement in a number of new markets.

Rapid acceptance of KetonX is bringing in these significant distributors, driving volume in markets all around the world. With the recent large scale promotions, KetonX is rapidly approaching global PowerStrips sales and is attracting the right attention.

"With the increasing momentum of KetonX, we are proud to bring back these key distributors, with the skills needed to drive this actionable and worthwhile product," said Principal Executive Officer, Joe Jensen. "We anticipate significant activity as these leading distributors bring on thousands of new distributers, an absolute game changer," continued Joe Jensen.

The revamp of the back office has opened opportunities for many facets of the company. ForeverGreen may now assist diverse candidates by presenting customers with the necessary currency, payment method, and language. These major players, along with the upgraded back office are expected to maximize international sales and expand the company into new territories.

About ForeverGreen™ Worldwide Corporation

Empowering a health-conscious community to focus on mindful self-care, ForeverGreen's products, opportunities and ideals reach around the globe to thousands of individuals in over 100 countries. ForeverGreen combines technology, science and ancient resources into products that can be shipped anywhere using a revolutionary envelope model. Despite this successful development, our most important product will always be people; community involvement and good character are the seeds of complete health. ForeverGreen is a publicly traded company based in Lindon, Utah. For more information, visit forevergreen.org . Welcome Home!

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

