Forbes Names Levy To #3 Spot On 2018 Best Employers For Diversity List

Selection recognizes high number of women in executive and management positions; Levy joins other major enterprises and food and beverage companies

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Levy, known for acclaimed restaurants and redefining hospitality experiences at sports and entertainment venues, earned the #3 spot in Forbes' "Best Employers for Diversity" list for 2018, announced this week. The list honors companies that demonstrate a dedication to diversity and inclusion, and follows Levy's inclusion in Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list last year.

Forbes highlighted the high number of female executives and ethnic diversity among management-level employees across Levy and its subsidiaries, E15 (technology and analytics), Curiology Group (experience design) and Rank + Rally (retail). Levy joins other major brands and food and beverage companies on the list, including Starbucks (#26), Nestle (#81), PepsiCo (#110), General Mills (#142), ConAgra Brands (#151), Coca-Cola (#180), Darden Restaurants (#212), and Whole Foods Market (#236). Northern Trust and the Smithsonian Institution joined Levy at the top of the list, while Intuit, Harvard University, Principal Financial Group, Emory University, Wegmans Food Markets, Keller Williams Realty, and AbbVie rounded out the top 10.

"It's an honor any time you are recognized by a publication as renowned as Forbes and included among such admired and forward-thinking companies, but we are especially proud to be recognized for our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive company," said Andy Lansing, President and CEO of Levy. "Creating and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace is absolutely essential in making Levy a terrific place to build a career."

In citing Levy for its commitment to developing women in leadership positions, Forbes noted that female executives make up half of Levy's eight-person executive team, including top roles with E15, Curiology, Rank + Rally, and Levy's restaurant group.

Forbes worked with research firm Statista to compile the definitive list of the best employers for diversity in America. Statista surveyed 30,000 U.S. employees in August 2017 to inform the list, asking questions about diversity, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, and disability. Responses among underrepresented ethnic minorities, women, and people aged 50 and older received greater weight in the ranking. Other factors Statista incorporated were the gender split of companies' management teams and boards, and whether a company proactively communicates about diversity.

The disruptor in defining the premium sports and entertainment dining experience, Levy is recognized as one of the fastest growing and most critically acclaimed hospitality companies. Named one of the 10 most innovative companies in sports by Fast Company magazine, Levy's diverse portfolio includes award-winning restaurants, iconic sports and entertainment venues, and convention centers as well as the Super Bowl, Grammy Awards, PGA Championship, US Open Tennis Tournament, Kentucky Derby, and NHL, MLB, NBA All-Star Games.

