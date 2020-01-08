The Forbes M+A Group Advises Moab Brewery on its Sale to Montage Partners

Leading Craft Brewery and Distillery Located in Moab, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes M+A Group, a leading transaction advisory firm, served as exclusive advisor to Moab Brewery, the city of Moab's only microbrewery and distillery, on its sale to Montage Partners, a private equity group out of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Moab Brewery, founded in 1996 by John Borkoski and Dave Sabey, has become one of Utah's pre-eminent craft breweries and distilleries. The brand has experienced tremendous growth and success on both local and regional levels.

"­­­­Forbes' tenacity and expertise at every stage of the process helped ensure an incredible outcome for me, my partners, and our dedicated employees," commented ­­John Borkoski Founder of Moab Brewery.

"­­­­The Forbes M+A Group was pleased to represent Moab Brewery in its sale from start to finish. We are confident the legacy the founders have created will continue to flourish under the ownership of Montage Partners," said Garit Lawson, Managing Director at Forbes M+A and Moab Brewery's lead advisor, "I wish them nothing but success in the future."

About Montage Partners

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Montage Partners is a people-first private equity firm dedicated to helping established businesses reach transformative growth. Montage Partners invests in companies in diverse industries, including business services, consumer, healthcare, industrial and technology. Above all other investment criteria, Montage Partners invests in exceptional people.

About The Forbes M+A Group

The Forbes M+A Group, founded in 2004 with offices in Denver, CO and Salt Lake City, UT is an award-winning investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, and financial restructuring within the middle market. The group has over 15 years of experience delivering outstanding results for business owners, entrepreneurs and investors. Advisors at The Forbes M+A Group have 250+ years of combined experience in international transactions across a wide variety of industries. The Forbes M+A Group has been recognized as a leader within the middle market as a regional M&A Firm of the Year for the past 5 years.

