FOOD & WINE and TRAVEL + LEISURE Announce Inaugural World's Best Restaurants List Collaboration

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FOOD & WINE and TRAVEL + LEISURE announce the inaugural publication of their World's Best Restaurants list, which includes 30 establishments from around the world that excite, provoke, and inspire guests with captivating cuisine, culture, and sense of place.

For the first time ever, the two brands have partnered on an ambitious and exciting new platform curated by one anonymous critic, who journeyed around the world to discover the best restaurants that travelers must visit right now. As much about the destination as it is about the food, this deliberately unranked list reflects the most vibrant aspects of each location it represents, capturing dining experiences that fully express the culture of each country, city, or region.

FOOD & WINE and TRAVEL + LEISURE World's Best Restaurants 2019:

"If someone were to plan an around-the-world trip based on these recommendations, we'd want them to feel as though they'd truly experienced the breadth of the world, not just found themselves in very nice dining rooms eating very nice meals in various locations," says TRAVEL + LEISURE Editor-in-Chief Jacqueline Gifford. "We searched for balance, excellence, and mix."

The list was curated by an anonymous critic, James Beard Award-winning writer Besha Rodell, who has been reporting on food and culture for almost two decades, in multiple cities and across two continents. Rodell is one of the few restaurant critics who has remained truly anonymous, and currently serves as a critic for the New York Times' Australia bureau after a five-year tenure as critic for LA Weekly from 2012 to 2017. To develop the World's Best Restaurants list, Rodell accepted recommendations from a global panel of experts across the hospitality and restaurant industries made up of FOOD & WINE and TRAVEL + LEISURE editors and 22 noteworthy culinary personalities including Ruth Reichl, Enrique Olvera, Gail Simmons, Alex Atala, Anne-Sophie Pic, Nina Compton, and Marcus Samuelsson.

Over four months, Rodell visited 81 restaurants in 24 countries and across six continents, stayed in 37 hotels, spent 279 hours in the air, and traveled more than 100,000 miles to research what would ultimately create the first editorial collaboration on a signature franchise between FOOD & WINE and TRAVEL + LEISURE.

"The cultural touchstones on this new list don't prioritize one style of dining or one culture over another," says FOOD & WINE Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis. "Whether it's a food truck in Tijuana, a 20-course tasting menu in Denmark, or the next big thing in Slovenia, each of these 30 restaurants is the kind of venue that we'd cancel all other reservations for, just so we could dine there and soak up the culture. These restaurants are that special and delicious."

