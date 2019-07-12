Food & Beverages Coding & Marking Equipment: Worldwide Markets to 2024 with Profiles on Key Players
DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food and Beverages (F&B) Coding and Marking Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market reached a value of US$ 1.7 Billion in 2018. The market value is projected to exceed US$ 2.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2024.
In recent years, the increasing number of counterfeit products has encouraged the governments of various nations to implement stringent regulations mandating F&B manufacturers to print detailed product information on the packaging. These regulations have created a positive impact on the demand for up-to-date coding and marking equipment in the industry. Moreover, a rise in health and safety concerns has encouraged consumers to look for products with regulatory certificates and traceability tags.
Apart from this, the global F&B coding and marking equipment market has witnessed a series of technological advancements which have maximized efficiency and flexibility. For instance, manufacturers are introducing printers that recycle any unused ink to reduce waste and production costs. They are also developing equipment with lower replacement requirements to reduce downtime.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Primary Packaging Coding
6.2 Secondary Packaging Coding
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Continuous Inkjet
7.2 Laser
7.3 Thermal Transfer Overprinting
7.4 Print and Apply Labeling Machine
7.5 Piezoelectric Inkjet
7.6 Valve Inkjet
7.7 Thermal Inkjet
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Food Industry
8.2 Beverage Industry
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.3 North America
9.4 Middle East & Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Research and Development
11.3 Raw Material Procurement
11.4 Manufacturing
11.5 Marketing
11.6 Distribution
11.7 End-Use
12 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Danaher
14.3.2 Domino
14.3.3 Hitachi
14.3.4 Diagraph
14.3.5 ID Technology
14.3.6 Superior Case Coding
14.3.7 Universal Labeling
14.3.8 SATO America
14.3.9 Durable Technologies
14.3.10 Jantech Marking Equipment
14.3.11 Brother Industries
14.3.12 Dover
14.3.13 Illinois Tool Works
