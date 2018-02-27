Food & Beverage Checkweigher Market: Global Report Forecasts (2017-2021) Growing at a CAGR of 4.11%

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global food and beverage checkweigher market to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing focus on product design and construction to ensure operational efficiency. End-users in the food and beverage industry give preference to checkweighers with high operational efficiency. When selecting a checkweigher in the food and beverage industry, manufacturers need to consider the design, properties, and the structure of the product, which would not be affected by issues such as humidity and condensation.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for ensuring consistent pack weight. The pack weight of a product is an important benchmark that is measured during the quality control process. In the food and beverage market, if a packaged product is overweight, it affects profit margins of the establishment. A checkweigher helps to ensure the accuracy of the weight of the packaged product. The ability to deliver food and beverages at accurate weights saves the wastage of materials and also avoids the repetition of the filling process. Checkweighers are important in food and beverage processing facilities because they benefit manufacturers by assuring that the food product contains accurate quantities of ingredients and complies with all regulations.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high raw material prices. Checkweighers used in the food and beverage industry are mainly made of stainless components that can withstand harsh conditions and frequent contact with water. Therefore, most vendors use stainless steel as the main raw material for manufacturing checkweighers. Vendors are highly dependent on stainless steel for the manufacturing of checkweighers, and the high prices of stainless steel can affect their profit margins. Stainless is also resistant to corrosion. The price of steel can be influenced by various factors, including natural disasters and the global economy. For instance, in March 2016, the global market experienced a low price for steel. From March 2016, the market experienced a consistent increase in the price of steel.

