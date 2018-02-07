Foley Family Wines And Banshee Wines Become Wine Industry Partners

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugh Reimers, President of Foley Family Wines (FFW), and Baron Ziegler, CEO and co-founder of Banshee Wines, announced today the creation of a new strategic partnership between Foley Family Wines and the Banshee and RICKSHAW brands, nationwide.

Banshee CEO Baron Ziegler said, "When we founded Banshee and RICKSHAW back in 2010, we knew that if we were successful, we would eventually need to align ourselves with a strategic partner who could help us grow beyond the amazing foundation that we established with our small, core team. Our partners along the way have helped create something very special in these brands, and we are confident that Foley Family Wines will help us to continue the crusade of bringing great, authentic, wines to consumers."

This partnership between Banshee, a boutique producer of Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, and Foley Family Wines, the owner of extensive premium vineyard holdings and estate wineries, leverages the strengths of both organizations. Banshee's model since inception in 2010 has relied on buying grapes from independent growers throughout California's top wine regions. Ziegler says, "The partnership of our two companies will provide Banshee access to grapes from premium FFW vineyards located in the best growing regions along the California coast, while also providing Banshee access to Foley Family Wine's vast network of sales and distribution."

This newly formed partnership is an exciting step for Foley Family Wines, as it continues down the path of becoming one of the country's top luxury wine purveyors.

Foley Family Wines' President Hugh Reimers remarked, "Banshee Wines and RICKSHAW Wines have been hugely successful ventures that we're proud to partner with. We look forward to working very closely with Baron and his winemaking team to help expand their successful business model. Their fresh, on-trend labels and unique approach to premium winemaking is something we're excited to showcase in the Foley Family Wines portfolio."

Ziegler and his team will retain continued interest and ownership with both the Banshee Wines and RICKSHAW brands. Banshee plans to continue to source grapes from their current stable of top vineyards, and the wines will be under the direction of the current Banshee winemaking team.

About Foley Family Wines –

Foley Family Wines was established by Bill Foley in 1996 with the acquisition of Lincourt Vineyards in California's Santa Ynez Valley. Since then, Foley Family Wines has grown to become a major producer, marketer and distributor of highly-acclaimed, handmade wines from some of the world's greatest vineyards. Every brand in the company's portfolio is distinct and autonomous with its own identity, style, techniques and personnel. Foley Family Wines owns the following properties: Foley Sonoma (Geyserville, CA), Chalone Vineyards (Monterey, CA), Foley Estates (Sta. Rita Hills, CA), Lincourt Vineyards (Solvang, CA), Merus (Napa Valley, CA), Foley Johnson (Napa Valley, CA), Kuleto (Napa Valley, CA), Altvs (Napa, CA), Chalk Hill (Sonoma County, CA), Sebastiani (Sonoma County, CA), Lancaster Estate (Sonoma County, CA), Langtry Estate (Lake County, CA), Three Rivers Winery (Walla Walla, WA), Firestone Vineyard (Santa Ynez Valley, CA), Eos (Paso Robles, CA), Roth Estate (Sonoma County, CA), The Four Graces (Dundee, OR), Vavasour (Marlborough, New Zealand), Clifford Bay (Marlborough, New Zealand), Grove Mill (Marlborough, New Zealand), Martinborough Vineyard (Martinborough, New Zealand) and Te Kairanga (Martinborough, New Zealand). Bill Foley is the majority owner of National Hockey League team, the Vegas Golden Knights (Las Vegas, NV). He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Fidelity National Inc. and Vice Chairman of Fidelity National Information Services. Both are Fortune 500 companies.

About Banshee/Rickshaw Wines –

Banshee Wines was started in 2010 by three young wine industry veterans who pooled their money to start producing cool climate Pinot Noir in the Sonoma Coast. From day-one, Banshee has been all about creating wines that outperform their price, while keeping true to their original spirit of letting the Banshee brand reflect the irreverent ethos of the new wave of young producers in Sonoma County. The founders work in-step with dedicated grape growers who farm cool-climate, hillside, and primarily Sonoma Coast vineyards located in Occidental, Sebastopol and Fort Ross-Seaview. Banshee Wines are crafted with elegance, focus and deliciousness in mind and can be found nationwide in select stores and online at www.bansheewines.com, or in their tasting room in downtown Healdsburg, CA.

